Lefty Podcaster's Take on Graham Platner's Alleged Emotional Abuse Is Quite Something

At first, you probably wonder what’s going on here. Then, you see who said it, and it’s hardly surprising. It was Jennifer Welch, a former Bravo reality TV star and insufferable progressive podcaster, who remains unfazed by the latest allegations against Graham Platner, the Maine Democrat running to unseat incumbent Republican Sen. Susan Collins this year.

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I mean, it’s shameless, but let’s not get too worked up over this because she’s a Bravo woman who embodies the textbook definition of unserious. I will say, she stays true to her brand, which is defending the indefensible and being the Democrats’ main stormtrooper here. Regarding the allegation of Platner being emotionally abusive and toxic to be around, she essentially said that’s life:

Jennifer Welch on Graham Platner: “Everyone’s talking about toxic relationships and tattoos and all of this shit. Talk about Susan Collins voting to dismantle protections that keep women safe and keep women free because that is the real story here. She is a MAGA fascist to her… pic.twitter.com/amTv4AasPn — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) June 6, 2026

Everyone’s talking about toxic relationships and tattoos and all of this shit. Talk about Susan Collins voting to dismantle protections that keep women safe and keep women free because that is the real story here. She is a MAGA fascist to her core. I don’t give a fuck if somebody had a toxic relationship. I myself have been a toxic girlfriend, I’ve had toxic boyfriends. That’s part of the human experience”

Being abused is part of life—the Democrats in 2026. We’re dealing with cartoon people here.

Guys, I’ve supported some bad Republicans in my life. Folks, I knew they were never going to win and had baggage. They never had Nazi tattoos, said some degenerates didn’t deserve to live, or engaged in sexting women, whose ages we still don’t know yet.

What a clown.

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