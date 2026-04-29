Speaker Johnson Just Clinched a Massive Win in the House Today

The third assassination attempt on Donald Trump at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner has dominated the headlines, but the business of government continues, and this week was quite a mountain with such a slim Republican majority. We got the farm bill, FISA reauthorization, and DHS funding on the docket. I mean, look at this docket per PBS’ Lisa DeJardins—dear Lord:

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BIG CONGRESS UPDATE:



- The word of the week is "mess". #Congmess?

- This centers on ->House Republicans and major issues hitting internal divide there.

- Let me just have one long thread here explaining.



FISA

- The program that supporters call essential to protecting the US… — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) April 28, 2026

The word of the week is "mess". #Congmess? - This centers on ->House Republicans and major issues hitting internal divide there.

- Let me just have one long thread here explaining. FISA - The program that supporters call essential to protecting the US from foreign/terror threat expires THURSDAY.

- One proposal for a 3-year extension could not get through (GOP-led) Rules Committee last night.

- Hold-outs are demanding warrant requirements for US data caught up in the program.

- The Senate may move first now, cloture was filed last week. DHS FUNDING - DHS runs out of the paycheck money it found *this week*.

- Reminder the agency has been in a technical shutdown for *72 DAYS*

- Democrats triggered this over ICE conduct. - But House Republicans have now eclipsed the attention on Democrats ... and given them a chance to turn the tables ... because House GOP is blocking a Senate-passed bill to fund most of DHS. That, until a separate ICE/Border Patrol funding measure to move (more below). ICE/BORDER PATROL FUNDING - The Senate has taken the first step toward passing ICE/Border Patrol funding - three years worth - via reconciliation.

- But the House also has not acted on that measure yet and it is not yet clear when it will. […] Current balance of power in the House: 217-212. That is a two-vote margin. (Rs can lose two votes and still win w/out Dem help.)

And the rules vote didn't go smoothly at first, though some politicking was involved, with the farm bill to be voted on separately later. The Make America Healthy Again group threatened to reject the bill unless provisions that reportedly protected pesticide manufacturers from lawsuits were removed. There were whispers that some of these rule votes might happen in the dead of night, but that didn’t happen. After two hours, this procedural hurdle was cleared 216-210, paving the way for passage unless the House GOP decides to tweak it, which will infuriate the White House.

BIG WIN FOR JOHNSON



HOUSE PASSES BIG RULE FOR FARM, FISA, BUDGET RESOLUTION



216-210



After TWO HOURS on the floor — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 29, 2026

GOP leadership hopes to get the farm bill on the floor week back from recess, but they are pulling it from this week, per sources



Leaders still plan votes on this week:



FISA, budget resolution and Senate-approved DHS funding bill (if they can; WH officials will be very… https://t.co/9sz6VqETlB — Meredith Lee Hill (@meredithllee) April 29, 2026

It sounds like in exchange for votes on the rule, the GOP leadership agreed to pause consideration of the farm bill and put it back through the Rules Committee. E15 is not yet resolved.



w @sn_handler and @bresreports — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 29, 2026

These rules votes are a good sign of passage, but we're hardly in the clear. I mean, here's how the vote kicked off:

HOUSE REPUBLICANS can only afford ONE defection on today's rule vote.



LUNA is on the board as a no. And JOHNSON and EMMER are already working her. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 29, 2026

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TWO DEFECTIONS on the floor for GOP



LUNA and HAGEMAN



Both have been getting a lot of attention from House Republican leaders on the floor in this vote series https://t.co/XibVwSfBwy — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 29, 2026

LUNA has now moved to present.



Vote now stands at 187-213-1 https://t.co/px2MeXjKnQ — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 29, 2026

Five nos are:

HAGEMAN

BURCHETT

BIGGS

NEHLS

PERRY https://t.co/ZmTpZpmlOl — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 29, 2026

Five nos. BIGGS has flipped, as well. https://t.co/tQSBqW43fH — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 29, 2026

she voted yes on the rule in the end. https://t.co/NvdXzvnNIv — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 29, 2026

THEY'RE ALL FOLDING ....



TROY NEHLS has just returned to the floor and switched his no vote to yes.



208-213 at the moment.



Self and Burchett still nos. Burchett has returned to the floor, as well.



Eight Republicans haven't voted yet. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 29, 2026

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