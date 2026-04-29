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Here's What Caused a Liberal Influencer to Suffer a Total Meltdown on Piers Morgan's Show

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 29, 2026 6:50 AM
Here's What Caused a Liberal Influencer to Suffer a Total Meltdown on Piers Morgan's Show
monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

You might have seen her on Twitter, but ‘JoJo from Jerz’ is a prominent liberal account that posts some of the craziest takes about Donald Trump and conservatives. No, she shouldn’t be jailed or anything, but she’s like MSNBC on steroids. Again, that’s her thing, her job. We have the same kind of people on our side—this is America. 

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On Piers Morgan’s show, Jerz got into it with Human Events’ Jack Posobiec, who I assumed mentioned the Jimmy Kimmel joke about Melania being an expectant widow, which the comedian tried to spin as a quip about the age difference. We all know better here. Jerz thought that Kimmel’s comedy being a primary driver for political violence was insane. 

That’s when Jack whipped out the receipts: Jerz posted that the results of the 2024 election, where Donald Trump obliterated Kamala Harris, should be nullified. Jerz wondered why Posobiec would bring this up—Allen shared that post. He supported that plan and decided to take her words into action. It led to a meltdown: 

Cole Allen tried to assassinate President Trump at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner on Saturday. He confessed that the president and his officials were his targets and even outlined it in a lengthy manifesto. In the aftermath, there's a panicky messaging operation from Democrats to try to equate Trump's bashing of Democrats and the media as being on the same level as the Left's quasi-calls for civil war and for Trump to be taken out through maximum warfare. I believe that phrase--maximum warfare--is the latest soundbite. 

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2026 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP JIMMY KIMMEL TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

We're not the ones trying to assassinate the president or commit acts of political violence, like attempting to run over ICE agents; that's solely a left-wing pastime. 

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