Fox News Reporter Gave His Insight on the Security at the WHCA Dinner. It's Not Good

He dashed past those checkpoints: Cole Allen, 31, sprinted as if he were running the 40-yard dash at the NFL combine, nearly breaching the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner. If he had gained access to the ballroom, he planned to kill Trump officials and the president himself—it was all in his manifesto. He also admitted his targets to the police. Cole was apprehended by police before he was able to enter the venue, which led to top government officials and President Trump being evacuated from the event.

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How did this happen? Another close call is nearly as bad as the assassination attempt itself, so what’s going on? First, Allen was already a hotel guest, traveling from Torrance, California, to D.C. by train. He checked in on Friday. Second, as Fox News’ Bill Melugin pointed out, the security wasn't as tight as one might expect, considering that key members of the presidential line of succession were in the room:

My thoughts on the security at the WHCD last night.



The first exterior security for me was on the street outside of the hotel. I flashed my ticket and was waved through in one second. My name was not checked against any list, I showed no ID, I was not patted down and did not go… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 26, 2026

The first exterior security for me was on the street outside of the hotel. I flashed my ticket and was waved through in one second. My name was not checked against any list, I showed no ID, I was not patted down and did not go through a metal detector. I probably could have shown a ticket from a prior year or a fake one as they barely looked at it. (I don't know who that exterior security was, they were guys in suits). From that point, I walked into the hotel with no further security check, and I walked down to the Fox pre-party where there were multiple ballrooms that were absolutely PACKED with attendees. Still did not go through any security at that point. Hypothetically, If I had hidden an explosive in my shoe or my jacket, I would have had no problem getting into one of those ballrooms. Only once it was time to get into the main ballroom for the dinner did we pass through magnetometers, empty our pockets, and get a pat down. And even that checkpoint was just outside of the dinner room. Two things can be true at the same time. Secret Service reacted quickly to an active armed threat and prevented that threat from getting into the ballroom. But the security leading up to that point, in my opinion, appeared to be lacking severely.

There were no checkpoints at the doors at street level. This checkpoint was only one level up from the ballroom, the stairs down to the ballroom are yards away. Grateful for the rapid response, but the fact that anyone could get this far into the building was a serious problem. https://t.co/JgKViVDB47 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) April 26, 2026

No doubt, things will be tighter when the dinner is rescheduled, as the president promised.

The alleged attempted assassin was amazed at how light the security was inside the hotel https://t.co/MNg6MqPGIO — Karol Markowicz (@karol) April 26, 2026

🚨BREAKING: I found Cole Allen's archived tweets.



He predicted "Kamala wins all swing states," compared Trump's win to “Nazis getting elected,” and moved to Bluesky.



The scary part: he retweeted every mainstream Democrat on this platform.



Thread below. 👇



What radicalized him… pic.twitter.com/5VWHCZd6Rx — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) April 26, 2026

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