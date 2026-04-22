Maury Povich Couldn't Contain Himself When Joy Reid Said This About Democrats

Maury Povich could hardly contain himself when former MSNBC host Joy Reid said this about Democrats and Republicans. Reid claimed that Democrats play by the rules and Republicans don’t.

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“Democrats do not play politics the way Republicans do. They try to play by the rules,” she said.

Joy Reid: “Democrats do not play politics the way Republicans do. They try to play by the rules."



Maury Povich: LOL pic.twitter.com/zx0c9BwLIU — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 21, 2026

Povich wasn’t having any of it, visibly laughing when she uttered these remarks.

“Oh, c’mon, Joy. Oh, please,” said Povich. He later asked Reid whether she truly believed that, if the Democrats regain control of the Senate and a conservative justice retires, they will hold hearings and a vote to fill that vacancy. Reid said they would, citing how eight senators bolted from Chuck Schumer during the first budget showdown.

Again, oh, please—that was a completely different situation, one where Schumer and the Democrats had no leverage. This isn’t difficult. Still, don’t expect much insightful analysis from Reid, who is race-obsessed, talks about white supremacy, sees oppression everywhere, and claimed Kamala Harris ran a flawless campaign, citing Beyonce’s endorsement as proof.

It doesn’t get any sadder than that, so yeah—I understand why Maury broke down laughing.

MSNBC's version of “the product is great, customers are stupid”:



Joy Ann Reid: “Kamala Harris ran a flawless campaign, to the point that Beyonce, Taylor Swift, and even Queen Latifah endorsed her.”



LMAO 🤣



pic.twitter.com/6MSRAQv60g — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) November 7, 2024

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