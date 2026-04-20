Watch Elise Stefanik Take CNN's Jake Tapper to the Cleaners

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) put on quite a show Sunday when she challenged CNN’s Jake Tapper, who is among those condemning President Trump’s threat to destroy Iran. There will be no genocide or nuclear bombs dropped on Tehran—this is why the media is mocked, hated, and ignored. It’s a cabal of pedantic idiots who still do not understand Trump, which is why they get owned by him daily.

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Tapper pressed the New York Republican on the ‘wiping out’ remarks regarding Iran and Trump, asking if that was good or bad. It was ridiculous, and Stefanik wasn’t going to let Tapper get the last word on that matter.

Rep. Elise Stefanik just DOG WALKED Jake Tapper on his own show: “This is TYPICAL CNN!”



Tapper tried to claim Trump was calling for genocide against Iran — Stefanik shut it down instantly.



TAPPER: “Is calling for wiping out an entire civilization bad or good?”



STEFANIK: “Of… pic.twitter.com/qm6Vlz4Mye — Overton (@overton_news) April 19, 2026

TAPPER: “Is calling for wiping out an entire civilization bad or good?” STEFANIK: “Of course it’s bad! That is not what he is calling for. He wasn’t calling for genocide.” TAPPER: “You’re entire civilization will die?” STEFANIK: “It was targeted toward the Iranian terrorist regime.” TAPPER: “Agree to disagree...” STEFANIK: “This is typical CNN. This is TYPICAL CNN!” “If you want to compare the president of the United States to the university presidents who failed to call for the condemnation of calling for the genocide of Jews, that’s on you, Jake.” “The world saw how morally equivocating those university presidents were.” “If you want to make that comparison, that’s on CNN.” TAPPER: “I’m just asking you if you have the same standard for somebody...?” STEFANIK: “Of course, genocide is bad across the board, Jake.” “President Trump effectively brought the Iranians to the table.” “He effectively delivered a ceasefire.” “And he is going to effectively deliver peace to the Middle East to stop, frankly, the killing [from] the Iranian terrorist regime, which kills their own people and has created havoc across the Middle East.”

Stefanik recently wrote a book, Poisoned Ivies, which Tapper plugged, but c’mon, man—this was bush league. And she dished it right back in your face.

.@EliseStefanik showed how you handle pompous Jake Tapper -- you have to throw the smarmy attitude right back https://t.co/ZWN8OevbFn — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 19, 2026

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