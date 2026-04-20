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Tipsheet

Could This Be the Craziest Neighbor Ever Caught on Ring Cam?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 20, 2026 6:05 AM
Could This Be the Craziest Neighbor Ever Caught on Ring Cam?
Ring


What a lunatic. I thought this was staged. It doesn’t seem real, but apparently, this wasn’t a skit: a deranged California man demanded to be let into his neighbor's house. When he was refused, the man flew into a rage that was all caught on Ring cam. It’s a bit of an older story, but the police were called, and the suspect, Jason Nichols, was taken into custody. This incident occurred on April 7. He wanted to know the location of the homeowner’s daughter (via LA Times):

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The video, shared on social media, shows a man in a long trench coat kicking the front door of a home in Fairfield on April 7, punching the Ring camera and demanding that the homeowner open up. He repeatedly asked through the camera, “Where is your daughter?”

When he couldn’t kick his way through the front door, police say he gained entry through a sliding glass door.

The Fairfield Police Department on Saturday identified the suspect as Jason Nichols, 30, and said he was arrested after the woman’s husband came home and confronted him.

“The homeowner’s husband, who was away at the time, observed the suspect through a home security camera and immediately returned to the residence,” Fairfield police officials wrote on Facebook. “As the suspect entered the home, the homeowner returned, armed himself with a shovel, and confronted Nichols. A physical altercation ensued, during which both the homeowner and Nichols sustained head injuries.”

Police are still investigating what connection, if any, Nichols may have had with the girl in the house.

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Related:

CALIFORNIA CRIME DOMESTIC TERRORISM VIDEO

Nothing much needs to be added here. The guy is a lunatic, though many were noting that Mr. Nichols looks like your typical Reddit poster, which is pretty accurate. 

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