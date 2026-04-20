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Bill Maher: I Thought Swalwell Was a 'F**king Creep'

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 20, 2026 6:50 AM
Bill Maher: I Thought Swalwell Was a 'F**king Creep'
Janet Van Ham/HBO via AP

Bill Maher had former Obama White House Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel and former Biden National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan as guests on his show Friday night. So, bear with us here, but the Eric Swalwell fiasco was brought up, and the HBO host did not hold back: he clearly never liked him. Swalwell appeared on Real Time a couple of times, and Maher said that his ‘creepdar’ increased with this guy. Ask his staff, he never liked him. Yet, Maher is still learning the ways of the corrupt media. He seemed shocked that he was protected by the media and that his tendencies were an open secret.

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“Ask my staff: I never liked him. I don’t have good gaydar — but I got creepdar. I always thought this guy was a f*cking creep. I never liked him,” he said.

Swalwell saw his entire career collapse last weekend when multiple women leveled allegations of sexual misconduct and rape against him. He withdrew from the California governor’s race last Sunday and resigned from Congress two days later, just hours after another woman accused him of raping her in 2018. Democrats claim they knew nothing. That’s simply not believable, especially for Nancy Pelosi, who had Eric in her inner circle. 

No one knew? Of course they did. Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) virtually spilled the beans in a disastrous presser this week, where the Arizona Democrat said he had heard he was flirty in years past. 

Also, Bill, you almost have it: Swalwell was protected by the media because he attacked Trump. He had a purpose. When he ran for office and faced scrutiny, which brought out stories of alleged sexual assault and misconduct, he was thrown to the wolves. And Democrats tried to drag Reps. Tony Gonzalez (R-TX) and Cory Mills (R-FL) into the mud with their own baggage. If Swalwell was the price to be paid, so be it. This is politics, and nothing, not even friendship, outweighs ambition or the desire to gain an advantage in a fight. 

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Related:

BILL MAHER DEMOCRAT PARTY ERIC SWALWELL NANCY PELOSI RUBEN GALLEGO

The media will always protect Democrats. Welcome to the party, pal. 

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