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Tipsheet

Other Shoe Drops: We Know Why Sen. Ruben Gallego Has Been So Nervous Since Swalwell's Downfall

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 17, 2026 6:55 AM
Other Shoe Drops: We Know Why Sen. Ruben Gallego Has Been So Nervous Since Swalwell's Downfall
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

They were best friends, and now they might face the same political downfall. Eric Swalwell saw his career fall apart before his eyes. He didn’t last the weekend before dropping out of the California gubernatorial race and resigning in disgrace after multiple allegations of rape and sexual misconduct. Now, Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) must be shaking in his boots due to the proximity he’s had with Swalwell. 

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He held a press conference that was a disaster, as he admitted he knew about Swalwell’s reported creepiness, which he described as flirty, with reporters. The media didn’t let that slip, pointing out that the Arizona liberal claimed he knew nothing about Swalwell’s tendencies but then admitted he knew some things. Which is it? 

We can see why he tried to get ahead here: he also has a history of alleged inappropriate behavior, earning him the nickname “the troll.” Rep. Anna Pauline Luna (R-FL) said that there’s a senator that Majority Leader John Thune has to deal with, and she formally named him in what appears to be a possible human trafficking scheme:

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CALIFORNIA CRIME ERIC SWALWELL RUBEN GALLEGO SENATE

These are serious allegations, and we’ll be watching. 

All the top Democrat voices that were vowing vengeance on MAGA are getting picked off. 

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