Other Shoe Drops: We Know Why Sen. Ruben Gallego Has Been So Nervous Since Swalwell's Downfall

They were best friends, and now they might face the same political downfall. Eric Swalwell saw his career fall apart before his eyes. He didn’t last the weekend before dropping out of the California gubernatorial race and resigning in disgrace after multiple allegations of rape and sexual misconduct. Now, Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) must be shaking in his boots due to the proximity he’s had with Swalwell.

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He held a press conference that was a disaster, as he admitted he knew about Swalwell’s reported creepiness, which he described as flirty, with reporters. The media didn’t let that slip, pointing out that the Arizona liberal claimed he knew nothing about Swalwell’s tendencies but then admitted he knew some things. Which is it?

🚨 OMG. Democrat Sen. Ruben Gallego CONFIRMS HE KNEW RUMORS about Eric Swalwell for YEARS, and he froze up!



Look how flustered he's getting.



"It was flirty...we've heard that throughout."



Q: You heard these rumors for years?



GALLEGO: "Him being flirty."



Q: That wasn't issue… https://t.co/J8NobidgZb pic.twitter.com/PNbiJE4BHN — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 14, 2026

We can see why he tried to get ahead here: he also has a history of alleged inappropriate behavior, earning him the nickname “the troll.” Rep. Anna Pauline Luna (R-FL) said that there’s a senator that Majority Leader John Thune has to deal with, and she formally named him in what appears to be a possible human trafficking scheme:

NEW: Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) is accusing Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) of misconduct, telling CBS News’ Major Garrett her office has provided Senate Majority Leader Thune’s staff with allegations related to Gallego that are “sexual in nature.” CBS News has reached out to… pic.twitter.com/z4L54nix3v — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 16, 2026

🚨 HOLY SMOKES. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna has referred Sen. RUBEN GALLEGO (D-AZ) to Ethics in the Senate due to troubling allegations



And there is purportedly a WOMAN coming forward. Gallego was a VERY close friend of Eric Swalwell.



"There is a woman that allegedly is coming… pic.twitter.com/LkSmlMY6Z4 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 16, 2026

These are serious allegations, and we’ll be watching.

All the top Democrat voices that were vowing vengeance on MAGA are getting picked off.

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