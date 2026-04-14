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Tipsheet

Trump Declares Iran War Over

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 14, 2026 7:45 PM
Trump Declares Iran War Over
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

That’s it, folks. It’s over. Operation Epic Fury has ended. Sure, there will be some targeted bombings here and there, but the sustained aerial campaign we saw when things got rolling in March is finished. President Trump announced on Fox News that this war is over. 

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The president and his officials have said for days that the core objectives of the operation were met: 

  • Iran’s navy was annihilated 
  • Its ballistic missile arsenal and manufacturing base have been degraded 
  • Tehran’s nuclear ambitions have been obliterated
  • The nation’s regional proxies cannot wreak havoc on the region

We’ve seen how the top-down nature of the last point has impacted reprisals from Iran’s proxies. They don’t have the capabilities to do what many feared they could do should any Western power strike Iran. Over 130,000 targets were struck, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed, and the core of the nation’s political and military leadership was also eliminated.

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Time will tell if this was a success. We’re still dealing with a government obsessed with enriching uranium. Either way, that’s not happening. The Strait of Hormuz has been blocked by the United States Navy, causing many tankers to reroute to the Gulf of America. 

Iran was expanding its military to attack US forces in the region. They wanted nukes—they got incredibly close—and were the world’s biggest state sponsor of terror, aiming to destroy the United States. Many of the objectives of Epic Fury were kept from the public because the corrupt press refused to report on them accurately. 

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