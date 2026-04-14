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Eric Swalwell Is a Lawyer, Right. He'll Should Be Fine After He Leaves DC. Actually...

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 14, 2026 6:55 AM
Eric Swalwell Is a Lawyer, Right. He'll Should Be Fine After He Leaves DC. Actually...
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Everyone in Washington, D.C., seems to be a lawyer, especially elected members of Congress. Maybe that’s why Congress is so dysfunctional. There are many jokes here, but Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) isn’t laughing. He just saw his entire career implode faster than the Oceangate submersible, and he has only himself to blame. The California Democrat looked poised to win the upcoming June primary, then allegations of sexual misconduct, followed by rape accusations, surfaced. 

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With the entire political operation crushed and his career ruined, Swalwell dropped out of the California governor’s race and announced his resignation from Congress yesterday. When he will leave has not been decided. In less than three days, everything he had worked for was reduced to ashes. So, after he leaves Congress, he can fall back on his law degree, right? That’s what usually happens. Well, not exactly. As law professor Jonathan Turley pointed out, Swalwell could be disbarred, especially if the investigation into the rape allegations is confirmed. He’s also too toxic to be offered a contributor contract with a major network. Turley said that Swalwell is persona non grata, an apt term for this occasion:

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After the Fall of Swalwell, Is This Dem Rep Next? Matt Vespa
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Related:

CALIFORNIA CONGRESS ERIC SWALWELL HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES JONATHAN TURLEY

Swalwell allegedly raped a staffer in 2019 and then attacked her again in 2024 at a New York City charity event. That’s how the Manhattan District Attorney’s office is investigating this incident. 

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After the Fall of Swalwell, Is This Dem Rep Next? Matt Vespa
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