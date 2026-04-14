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Tipsheet

After the Fall of Swalwell, Is This Dem Rep Next?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 14, 2026 7:00 AM
After the Fall of Swalwell, Is This Dem Rep Next?
AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

Taking down Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) was part of a revenge campaign, at least for former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli, who was sentenced to seven years in prison for securities fraud in 2017. Shkreli was responsible for releasing the video showing the congressman frolicking with an alleged sex worker. It’s a damning video if true: Swalwell kissing her, with the purported escort sandwiched between the California liberal and another man on a bed. There’s someone else recording it as well. 

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Swalwell dropped out of his California gubernatorial bid and later announced his resignation from Congress. Yet, Shkreli said he’s not done. In a not-so-cryptic tweet, he said that Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) could be next:

to all house dems, this can happen to you easily. imma tell you one time: don't fuck with me. @RoKhanna you fucked with me. that's against the aforementioned rules. so you next.

everyone has a secret, a vice, a mistake. but not everyone has a determined enemy. tread carefully.

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Related:

CALIFORNIA CONGRESS CRIME ERIC SWALWELL

A new Swalwell accuser was supposed to hold a press conference today. That announcement dropped last night, around the time the congressman announced his resignation. 

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Did You Miss Swalwell's Lawyer Going in CNN Over the Weekend? It Was a Total Trainwreck. Matt Vespa
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