After the Fall of Swalwell, Is This Dem Rep Next?

Taking down Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) was part of a revenge campaign, at least for former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli, who was sentenced to seven years in prison for securities fraud in 2017. Shkreli was responsible for releasing the video showing the congressman frolicking with an alleged sex worker. It’s a damning video if true: Swalwell kissing her, with the purported escort sandwiched between the California liberal and another man on a bed. There’s someone else recording it as well.

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Amazing. Sorry for everything I did, none of it is true. https://t.co/FFrJS0Qxt8 — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) April 13, 2026

🚨 SWALWELL OUT. He's resigning from Congress. https://t.co/8Wlt3Tj8Y4 — Emily Brooks (@emilybrooksnews) April 13, 2026

Swalwell dropped out of his California gubernatorial bid and later announced his resignation from Congress. Yet, Shkreli said he’s not done. In a not-so-cryptic tweet, he said that Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) could be next:

to all house dems, this can happen to you easily. imma tell you one time: don't fuck with me. @RoKhanna you fucked with me. that's against the aforementioned rules. so you next. everyone has a secret, a vice, a mistake. but not everyone has a determined enemy. tread carefully.

to all house dems, this can happen to you easily. imma tell you one time: don't fuck with me. @RoKhanna you fucked with me. that's against the aforementioned rules. so you next.



everyone has a secret, a vice, a mistake. but not everyone has a determined enemy. tread carefully. https://t.co/gW4MQ8cxnF — Martin Shkreli (@MartinShkreli) April 13, 2026

Shkreli coming for Ro Khanna next https://t.co/kelzNj72CJ pic.twitter.com/mu0gI1f2el — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) April 13, 2026

A new Eric Swalwell accuser will appear at a press conference in Beverly Hills tomorrow with her attorneys — Max Gorden (@Max_Gorden) April 13, 2026

A new Swalwell accuser was supposed to hold a press conference today. That announcement dropped last night, around the time the congressman announced his resignation.

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