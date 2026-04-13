Trump's No Tax on Tips Event at the White House Was Pretty Funny

It was a first for the White House: it had DoorDash delivered to the Oval Office. President Trump decided to order some McDonald’s for lunch to celebrate his signature ‘no tax on tips’ policy, which has been predictably popular with working-class voters. Most of the press schedule was marked as “closed” for the pool, but plans can change, and they did.

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The DoorDash Grandma said she saved over $11,000 by not having to claim her tips. The president tipped her $100.

WATCH IN FULL: @POTUS receives a @DoorDash delivery to the Oval Office.



"I have your @DoorDash order for you, Mr. President!" pic.twitter.com/lwFHbHmYVk — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 13, 2026

Dasher Completes First Ever White House Delivery to Mark Impact of No Tax on Tips https://t.co/DOehUu7Kg5 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 13, 2026

TRUMP: So the reason for this is the fact that I heard you picked up an extra $11,000 that you didn’t think you’d get, because the tax bill was so big, the refund was the biggest you’ve ever had. Is that a correct statement? DOOR DASHER: It definitely was. Yeah, I saved over $11,000 by not having to claim. TRUMP: Was that surprising to you? DOOR DASHER: It was very surprising.

The White House just released more details on the DoorDash Grandma, who just delivered an order of McDONALD'S to President Trump in the Oval Office



Sharon Simmons from Arkansas:



- Is grandma of 10

- Started dashing in 2022

- Completed 14,000 DELIVERIES

- Has saved $11,000 in… pic.twitter.com/bmaK67SIGv — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 13, 2026

Pool report #3 - Trump gets McDonald’s delivery at Oval



McDonald’s was delivered at 12:38 pm. A woman from door dash brought to two bags and Trump came out of Oval to accept.



“This doesn’t look staged,” he said.



He talked about why no taxes on tips.



More tk…



Emily Goodin… — White House Press Pool Reports (@WHPressPool) April 13, 2026

Pool report #5 - more potus quotes



On Cuba: “Cuba's another story. Cuba has been a terribly run country for a long. … we're going to do this, and we may stop by Cuba after we're finished with this.”



Said Todd is doing a “great job” at DoJ.



The door dash driver said her name… — White House Press Pool Reports (@WHPressPool) April 13, 2026

The president then touted that this is all because of the great, big, beautiful bill, which included these provisions, as well as making most, if not all, of the Trump tax cuts from his first presidency permanent (via The White House):

Sharon received $11,000 in tips last year — and thanks to President Trump’s Working Families Tax Cuts, her tips are now tax free. Those savings have been especially meaningful because in 2024, her husband reduced his work hours due to cancer treatment. Sharon has been able to retain her tips to pay for her husband’s cancer treatment debt, supplement her husband’s reduced income, and afford travel expenses to visit family. Sharon is just one of the millions of American workers who are seeing the real results of President Trump’s signature Working Families Tax Cuts. No Tax on Tips: More than 5.5 million Americans have claimed No Tax on Tips so far, with an average deduction of over $7,100.

No Tax on Overtime: Over 25 million Americans have claimed No Tax on Overtime so far, with an average deduction of over $3,000.

Higher Pay: The typical hardworking family is seeing a boost in take-home pay of over $10,000 per year.

Broad- Based Tax Relief: Americans earning $15,000-$80,000 per year are receiving a 15% average tax cut.

Simpler, Larger Standard Deduction: The doubled standard deduction – used by 91% of taxpayers – is even larger, ensuring taxpayers keep more of their money with a simpler tax break.

Support for Working Families: The law expands childcare access and makes the paid leave tax credit permanent. American workers are seeing real gains. Manufacturing Resurgence: Manufacturing is roaring back under President Trump. The sector added 15,000 new jobs in March, capping off the first quarter of 2026 with the first positive manufacturing job growth in three years — a decisive reversal from the Biden-era decline. In fact, every major indicator now points toward sustained expansion as President Trump’s tariffs and pro-manufacturing policies take hold.

Construction is Surging: Another 26,000 construction jobs were added in March, propelled by strong gains in specialty trades and residential building.

Wages are Rising: Private sector weekly earnings have climbed 3.9% over the past year, delivering real gains for American workers.

Prime-Age Workers are Re-Entering the Labor Force: Women aged 25-54 hit a record-high labor force participation rate in March, while prime-age male participation remains near its highest level since 2009.

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The president took some questions from the media, where I know some folks might criticize DoorDash Grandma for being reluctant to share her stance on transgenders playing in women’s sports. She knew her task: deliver the food. Also, no doubt, the left-leaning outlets would’ve harassed her. Then again, they might do so anyway because they’re terrible and corrupt people.

🚨 LMAO! PRESIDENT TRUMP: "Do you think that men should play in women's sports?"



DOORDASH GRANDMA: "I don't really have an opinion on that!"



TRUMP: "I bet you do!"



GRANDMA: "I'm here about no tax on tips!"



TRUMP: *Pats her on the back* ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Rs1bgXKmiu — CaptKyle Patriots ®🍊 (@captkyle006) April 13, 2026





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