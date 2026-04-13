Oh Boy: Tulsi Gabbard Just Declassified the Docs Behind the 2019 Trump Impeachment Effort

The 2019 Trump impeachment effort was a sham — we all know this. There were traces of truth peeking through this Democrat-manufactured push, which alleges a quid pro quo based on hearsay. The details of this fiasco involved then-Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), who chaired the House Intelligence Committee and lied about having contact with the whistleblower who started this circus. The allegations were based on hearsay, with the analyst admitting he was a committed Democrat. As you might expect, he also had a history of political bias. He fit right in with the Deep State actors trying to derail the first Trump presidency.

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Now, newly declassified documents from the Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, reveal that even this whistleblower’s colleagues were skeptical of the spy craft, despite supporting the impeachment effort. One of the witnesses, identified as “witness #2,” worked with disgraced FBI agent Peter Strzok, who was one of the main figures behind the Russian collusion hoax, and co-authored the 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment, ordered by Barack Obama before leaving office, which was full of flawed information to support the collusion narrative.

To add, the whistleblower admitted to working closely with then-Vice President Joe Biden. This person also told the inspector general that he failed to mention he had spoken with Schiff before filing his complaint, apologized for this omission, but it was never made public. All these documents were kept locked in a desk until now. One could argue that these documents support the making of a coup (via Just The News):

DEVELOPING: Tomorrow I'm told almost 400 pages of long-secret documents newly declassified by DNI Tulsi Gabbard will be released that will reveal evidence of an Intelligence Community conspiracy to dirty-up President Trump ... developing ... — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) April 13, 2026

🚨 HOLY SMOKES. DNI Tulsi Gabbard just declassified bombshell files that prove the nexus of Donald Trump's impeachment scam in 2019 came from an ADMITTED leftist and liar



These files were HIDDEN from the public until now.



The so-called "whistleblower" APOLOGIZED for accusing… pic.twitter.com/gGxdSYOtH8 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 13, 2026

The documents declassified by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard at the request of Just the News provide a starkly different portrait of the alleged whistleblower whose name and face were never shown to the public and whose lawyerly written letter accusing Trump of hijacking Ukraine policy for political gain was heralded by Democrats to launch impeachment proceedings. Investigators for the Intelligence Community Inspector General documented several concerns about the Trump accuser's political motives, noting he admitted he was a "registered Democrat" who had worked closely with Joe Biden on Ukraine issues and who disliked some of the conservative figures in the president's orbit, the memos show. The investigators also elicited an apology from the Trump accuser for misleading the probe and were acutely aware his allegations were based solely on second- and third-hand accounts about what Trump was alleged to have said and done. “I do not have direct knowledge of private comments or communications by the President,” the alleged whistleblower, who claimed Trump improperly tried to pressure Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to investigate Hunter Biden, admitted in his initial August 2019 intake form. That stunning line on the limitations of the whistleblower's knowledge was not included in the nine-page letter then-House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., released in late summer 2019 that touched off a months-long political maelstrom and led to Trump's impeachment by a Democrat-led House and his eventual acquittal in the Senate. […] The memos also disclose numerous other details about the whistleblower and the intelligence community's assessment of his claims that weren't available to the public, including that the CIA analyst: Appeared interested in thwarting then-Attorney General Bill Barr from probing Hunter Biden, even though Barr wasn't a member of the intelligence community covered by the complaint;

Disliked Republicans around Trump, including former House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes and current FBI Director Kash Patel. The documents show the alleged whistleblower even went so far as to make a “request for Nunes not to view the disclosure" as a member of Congress even though he was a member of the "Gang of Eight" leadership entitled to see such intelligence;

Impugned then-top Trump National Security Council staffer Michael Ellis, now the deputy CIA director, as "slippery and untrustworthy" during a voluntary interview;

Claimed he was a victim of an intimidation campaign carried out by "right-wing bloggers"; and

Worked on his whistleblower complaint with a witness whose name was redacted and who told investigators he was connected to Peter Strzok, the former FBI agent who was fired in 2019 for his role in leading the now-discredited Russia collusion probe. Such spontaneous statements during the early intelligence community's review of the whistleblower complaint led the inspector general's agents to raise red flags about the complaining CIA officer's possible political bias. While [former Intelligence Inspector General Michael] Atkinson kept the memos secret, he did grant a closed-door classified interview to lawmakers during the leadup to the House impeachment proceedings. The House Intelligence Committee is expected to release the transcript of that interview as early as this week. […] Even supporters of the alleged whisteblower had concerns, the memos show. The official identified only as “Witness 2” disclosed that even though he came to vouch for and support the whistleblower, he had his own concerns about the allegations and would not have made such allegations based on what he knew. "Witness 2 made it clear that [Redacted] would not have taken independent action on the information [Redacted] read in the transcript for two reasons: first that [Redacted] routinely deals with issues on a daily basis that are contrary to [Redacted] personal beliefs; and second that [Redacted] did not have the level of granular insight of details related to the Ukraine that Complainant had,” the memo said. “Witness 2 could not connect the same dots that Complainant did into the impact of what was said during the telephone call.” That same witness acknowledged that before he supported the whistleblower, he had worked on a controversial December 2016 intelligence community assessment that claimed Vladimir Putin tried to help Trump beat Hillary Clinton in that year’s presidential race, a conclusion that the CIA now admits was based on faulty intelligence and poorly executed spy tradecraft. […] The memos' most explosive revelation shows the alleged whistleblower was caught early on by the Intelligence Community Inspector General — the independent watchdog for U.S. spy agencies — falsely claiming he did not have contact with Congressional Democrats about his Trump-Ukraine allegations. When evidence emerged in media reports that he had indeed had prior contact with Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee, the alleged whistleblower admitted he had omitted that information in his initial contacts with the IG and offered an apology, something never disclosed to the public.

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The documents can be read here.

Again, we all had our suspicions; some of the declassified information was already known, like Adam Schiff having prior knowledge and contact with this analyst, who was essentially a Democrat operative. Now we have official documents—files that were hidden and kept from Trump’s lawyers—and are very much what we call exculpatory evidence.

This effort was always seen as a sham. The American people never believed it. We all knew how it would turn out, and now we have proof exposing this sham.

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