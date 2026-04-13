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Eric Swalwell to Resign From Congress
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Tipsheet

GOP Rep Teased More Debauchery Involving Eric Swalwell Was Coming Before He Resigned

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 13, 2026 8:00 PM
GOP Rep Teased More Debauchery Involving Eric Swalwell Was Coming Before He Resigned
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

 UPDATE: He's out. 

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                                                                                                    ***

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) is finished. He dropped out of his California gubernatorial campaign after credible accusations of sexual misconduct and rape were made against him. And now he's decided to resign from Congress. It comes after four women claimed the congressman behaved inappropriately toward them, while the rape allegation from a former staffer has caught the attention of the Manhattan DA’s office. The woman alleges Swalwell attacked her twice, once in 2019 when she worked for him, and again during a 2024 charity event in New York City. He lost all his endorsements, and no one is supporting a man under investigation for rape. 

It was quite the circus. In less than 72 hours, Swalwell’s career has collapsed. Will he resign or be expelled? That would've been up to Speaker Mike Johnson, who rightly considers due process before taking any political action. However, for those hesitant about appearing to be morality police or rushing the process, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) hinted that more details about the Swalwell case will be disclosed in the next 24 hours. That's now moot given that Swalwell has decided to resign from Congress:

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CALIFORNIA CONGRESS CRIME ERIC SWALWELL HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

I am being told there will be more disgusting stuff coming out on Swallwell in the next 24 hours. For the members of Congress who are concerned about optics on expelling Swalwell, I think after the information drops you will be thinking otherwise.  

Eric, why dont you tell us a little about who was filming the video of the female sex worker. 

The reference relates to a wild video where Swalwell is sitting on a bed with a purported sex worker, although it’s unclear whether it’s his home or a hotel room. Likely the latter, but there are two other people in the video: someone is filming him kissing the woman in a scene that looks like something out of Alien 3. The other person is on the bed with Swalwell. The alleged escort is sandwiched in between. You’re going to want to bleach your eyes.   

Swalwell's departure doesn't mean these new details won't be dropped. His enemies want him gone. They're going to keep firing to ensure he's dead. 

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