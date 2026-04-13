Congress Is Gearing Up for Their Version of the Purge. Here's Who's on the Chopping Block

We’re not going to discuss whether Rep. Eric Swalwell should be expelled—you can debate that in the comments below. Will he be targeted? That’s undeniable at this point, adding his name to a list of House members whose ethical and personal issues might put them at risk. The censure motion is not under consideration here. It’s ‘hit the road, Jack,’ and there’s strong bipartisan support for it. But concerns about due process remain, along with some members who don’t want Congress to become the morality police. Sure, but the allegations against the lawmakers in hot water are quite serious (via Axios):
April 12, 2026
The House could vote on expelling 4 members this week Per Axios— OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) April 12, 2026
🔵 Eric Swalwell (D-CA)
🔵 Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D-FL)
🔴 Tony Gonzales (R-TX)
🔴 Cory Mills (R-FL) pic.twitter.com/h93Rhc98SB
Add @RepJayapal to the list of Dems who would vote to expel Swalwell -- and Gonzales. pic.twitter.com/MQxIjd9HN3— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 12, 2026
Expulsion has quickly become the default position among many in the Dem caucus. https://t.co/frZgcPemXi— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 12, 2026
The scandal surrounding Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) is rapidly ballooning and could jolt a surge of expulsion votes for at least three of his House colleagues as soon as the chamber returns from recess next week.
Why it matters: Multiple members in the 119th Congress accused of grave misbehavior have so far survived every push to oust them. The bill may finally be coming due.
Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) announced plans to force a vote next week to expel Swalwell, who is facing allegations of sexual assault and sexual harassment, which he denies.
Democrats plan to counter with a vote to expel Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Texas), as Axios first reported.
If those votes succeed — which may be a long-shot, given that expulsion requires a two-thirds majority in the House — votes to expel Reps. Cory Mills (R-Fla.) and Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D-Fla.) could follow, sources said.
What we're hearing: Lawmakers in both parties are exasperated with recent ethics and sex scandals, and some are privately entertaining the catharsis of a proverbial bloodletting.
[…]
Yes, but: If House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) and Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) agree on one thing, it's allowing members to have what they see as sufficient due process before any punitive action is taken.
Many rank-and-file House members are territorial about their prerogatives and terrified of the precedent it would set to expel someone on the basis of allegations that haven't been fully adjudicated — even when they are highly unsavory.
"I don't want Congress to turn [into] the morality police," said a fifth House Democrat, who told Axios that "if you commit a crime and [are] found guilty, you shouldn't be there."
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Swalwell is the latest name to be mentioned after his career and bid for California governor imploded in less than 72 hours, following severe allegations of sexual misconduct, including rape, from multiple women.
Will two-thirds of the House agree to give the members in question their exit papers? We’ll see.
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