Remember When Libs Tried to Pin Egg Prices on Trump? Now They Have to Keep Their Mouths Shut

Remember when Democrats tried to pin supposedly high egg prices on Donald Trump? The price of eggs was still lower than the mayhem seen under Joe Biden, and now liberals truly must shut it down since egg prices have dropped 97 percent from March 2025. It was a shoddy attack line that lasted all of three seconds—the Left didn’t have the facts to back it up. They tried to claim that the price of this commodity reached an all-time high last March. Some Chinese math was at play there, because it wasn’t true.

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🚨 HOLY SMOKES. President Trump has successfully plummeted egg prices to 23 CENTS PER DOZEN, according to wholesale data



WOW!!



Remember when Trump got into office and they BLAMED $8 per dozen eggs on him?



He had a plan.



Where are the "experts" and fake news? TRUMP WINS! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/NXmlGLIzm7 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 8, 2026

.@VP: “You’re already seeing the evidence that things are getting better. Egg prices are lower, energy prices are lower, you have trillions of dollars of investment coming into the country. That’s people who are building factories because they want to avoid the tariffs.” pic.twitter.com/MsWGSQv37p — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 3, 2025

Breaking: Egg Prices Drop 11% — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) March 11, 2025

🚨 #BREAKING: Egg prices just plummeted again.



🔴 JAN. 21, 2025: $6.55/dozen

🟢 TODAY, March 17: $3.45/dozen



✅ Decline under Trump: -47.33% — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 17, 2025

It’s like what they’re doing with gas prices. Some of these pump prices are higher due to Operation Epic Fury. They’re still lower, on average, than we endured under Joe Biden, who also depleted our strategic petroleum reserve so he could ratchet down the price a few pennies.

BREAKING 🚨: Eggs



Egg Prices have now collapsed by more than 97% from their March 2025 all-time high and are now trading at the lowest price in over a decade 🥚📉🥳 pic.twitter.com/ubwIs8Mrch — Barchart (@Barchart) April 8, 2026

BREAKING: Egg prices crash 97% from March 2025 all-time high, now at a 10-year low. — Polymarket (@Polymarket) April 8, 2026

BREAKING: The S&P 500 has already recovered nearly 85% of its losses since Operation Epic Fury began. — Polymarket (@Polymarket) April 8, 2026

The fact is that under this administration, egg prices dropped significantly.

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