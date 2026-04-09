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Tipsheet

Remember When Libs Tried to Pin Egg Prices on Trump? Now They Have to Keep Their Mouths Shut

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 09, 2026 6:30 AM
Remember When Libs Tried to Pin Egg Prices on Trump? Now They Have to Keep Their Mouths Shut
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Remember when Democrats tried to pin supposedly high egg prices on Donald Trump? The price of eggs was still lower than the mayhem seen under Joe Biden, and now liberals truly must shut it down since egg prices have dropped 97 percent from March 2025. It was a shoddy attack line that lasted all of three seconds—the Left didn’t have the facts to back it up. They tried to claim that the price of this commodity reached an all-time high last March. Some Chinese math was at play there, because it wasn’t true.  

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It’s like what they’re doing with gas prices. Some of these pump prices are higher due to Operation Epic Fury. They’re still lower, on average, than we endured under Joe Biden, who also depleted our strategic petroleum reserve so he could ratchet down the price a few pennies. 

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The fact is that under this administration, egg prices dropped significantly. 

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