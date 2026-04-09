Here's What Caused Chris Cuomo and Bill O'Reilly to Go at It Over Iran Last Night

Last night was memorable because of prime-time throwdowns. On Fox News, Laura Ingraham took Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) to the cleaners over the Dignity Act, which is a mass amnesty push from our side of the aisle. The Trump White House had no official comment yesterday, but it should be ‘kill the bill.’

Advertisement

On NewsNation, host Chris Cuomo and Bill O’Reilly clashed, with the former hinting that O’Reilly could end the interview. It was about Iran and what Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said regarding the terror state’s uranium enrichment levels. Overton transcribed parts of it.

An instant classic.



Bill O’Reilly and Chris Cuomo just got into a full-blown DOGFIGHT live on NewsNation — with Cuomo eventually telling O’Reilly to LEAVE the show.



“KEEP QUIET for a SECOND! — NO! It’s MY show, pal!”



What started as a debate over IAEA Director Rafael Grossi’s… pic.twitter.com/WQiYkTYV3V — Overton (@overton_news) April 9, 2026

CUOMO: “But they haven’t had any real monitoring in 5 years.” O’REILLY: “No, but the director, Rafael Grossi on March 22nd of this year made it very clear that he believes the enrich uranium in Iran stands 60%.” “So why would he say that? He would say—” CUOMO: “Well, that’s not…that’s not exactly what he said.” O’REILLY: “Alright, I got the quote right here.” CUOMO: “Yeah, me too!” “What’d you think, that I was just going to let you take it out of context like you did on your show last night? Not here.” O’REILLY: “No, I didn’t take it out of context on my show.” CUOMO: “Yeah you did!” O’REILLY: “No! You said, quote, we didn’t know what the nuclear capabilities were. Grossi knows!” CUOMO: “No, he doesn’t.” O’REILLY: “Grossi knows! So, who’s we?!” CUOMO: “No, he doesn’t. Here’s what he said. He said that they have 60% enriched uranium. Why? Because Iran says they were going to do it after what they said was Israel hitting one of their enrichment facilities…” O’REILLY: “Alright, look, you can believe what you want to believe, but I’m believing his words.” CUOMO: “NO, NO, NO, NO. No Bill! Just say, I’m corrected, let’s move on.” O’REILLY: “I’m not going to say that because it wouldn’t be true.” “YOU made the mistake and this is the quote.” CUOMO: “No, I did not make a mistake!” O’REILLY: “Alright, then KEEP QUIET for a second!” CUOMO: “No! It’s my show pal!” “If you don’t like it, you can go!” O’REILLY: “You don’t want me to read a quote because it’s going to make you look foolish!”

Yeah, that was vintage O’Reilly. Iran admitted it had enough material for 11 nuclear bombs and was building up their forces to threaten US forces in the region. For a nation whose war cry is ‘death to America,’ that gets left out regarding the threat assessment talking points being pushed about Operation Epic Fury.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.