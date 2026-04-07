Why Vanity Fair Deleted This Video Featuring a Cast Member From SNL

I don’t watch Saturday Night Live often, but this story from cast member Chloe Fineman’s days as a camp counselor has stirred quite a bit of outrage. She says it was a different time, and she’s right about that. Still, sharing what she did to get fired from that job is a bit much. The signs it’s problematic are a) Vanity Fair, which made this segment, deleted the video, and b) look at fellow cast member Mikey Day’s reaction. Fineman pantsed one of her kids at the camp, and this boy, who was only six years old, was not wearing any underwear (via The Hollywood Reporter):

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Vanity Fair took this down because an SNL cast member admits to sexually assaulting a child. 😬 pic.twitter.com/m2LYrzQxH8 — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) April 6, 2026

Vanity Fair’s video features Fineman alongside Mikey Day, Sarah Sherman, Ashley Padilla, Jane Wickline and James Austin Johnson as they test one another in an episode of the mag’s game show series, this one titled “SNL Cast Test How Well They Know Each Other.” One segment finds Fineman polling her colleagues to guess the job she got fired from and later rehired by with a bonus question of “Why was I fired?” Day jokes it was for “racially insensitive comments” while Sherman guesses that Fineman was sacked from a restaurant for a bad attitude. Padilla asks how old she was at the time, and Fineman offers that she was 16. Then she tells the tale. “I was fired as a camp counselor,” Fineman says. “I pantsed a boy. He would lift my shirt all the time. It was a different time. He would be like, ‘Hey, could I have a hug?’ And then I’d go to hug him and he’d lift my shirt, like a dick. And then I was like, ‘I’m going to get back at you.’ And so we were on a hike and I was like, ‘Hey, Ollie, go look over there. It’s a hawk.’ He looked and then I yanked his pants down, and then I was fired.” That’s how the clip currently plays out on Vanity Fair’s YouTube channel. However, eagle-eyed viewers noted that it’s not the same clip that was originally posted as that version has Fineman detailing that the young camper was 6 years old and when she pulled his pants down, his “little ding-a-ling was out.” Her colleagues appear floored by the story and in response, Padilla, who looks especially shocked, responds by saying, “Oh, honey, I think you’re on a list somewhere.”

Was this sexual assault? Some were suggesting that it was, but yeah—that’s certainly a fireable offense, Chloe.

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