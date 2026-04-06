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Tipsheet

Tulsi Gabbard's Staff Ripped Into This Outlet Over the Weekend...and Rightfully So

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 06, 2026 6:30 AM
Tulsi Gabbard's Staff Ripped Into This Outlet Over the Weekend...and Rightfully So
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

The Guardian was criticized by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard’s communications team, and it was justified. What The Guardian did was cheap: they allegedly sent an email at 2 am on April 4 about a hit piece they were doing against Gabbard. The deadline was later that day. Alexa Henning, Gabbard’s deputy chief of staff, did not hold back. 

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The Guardian is now working on two additional hit pieces about the DNI. They emailed at 2 am last night with a deadline of today. 

The Guardian is the outlet uninformed losers talk to when everyone else denies printing their bs allegations and Cate Brown is too dumb to be reporting.  

Proven by the last story she did on the DNI she had to issue a “correction” that should have been a retraction after she printed completely wrong information about a politically motivated whistleblower complaint.

Reminder this comes after their story from earlier this week about the DNI that White House called Fake News. 

That story was that Gabbard was reportedly on the chopping block as well after the now-former Attorney General, Pam Bondi, was fired. That still could happen, but for now, Gabbard remains at her post. 

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Related:

FAKE NEWS MEDIA BIAS TULSI GABBARD WHITE HOUSE

The Guardian, at least, doesn’t hide that it’s left-leaning. They openly state they’re biased and slanted, so Gabbard’s team shouldn’t be shocked here. Yes, they’re all biased, but everyone else tried to hide behind the veneer of objectivity, even long after that’s been shredded by buckshot.  

 

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Look at CNN's Scott Jennings' Face When an Ex-Obama Staffer Made This Point About Iran Matt Vespa
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