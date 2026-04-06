Trump Revealed Why He Dropped an F-Bomb in His Easter Post. It's Pretty Straightforward.

The Left had an intense meltdown over the weekend, speculating that President Trump was sick. Even more absurd, they used a July 2024 clip of Trump’s motorcade at a hospital as evidence. You can't just run old clips, like the one from when Trump was shot in Butler, Pennsylvania, and claim there’s speculation he’s at Walter Reed. He wasn’t—the US Marine standing outside the West Wing was your sign that the president was inside.

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🚨 NOW: A Marine Sentry is STILL posted outside the White House West Wing, signifying President Trump is inside



News outlets from all sides of the aisle have confirmed this, yet scumbags online keep trying to say 47’s at Walter Reed Hospital



Fake News! pic.twitter.com/1b8WdB12V6 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 4, 2026

As of 5:04pm ET, there's Marine sentry standing guard outside the West Wing, which means President Trump is present in the Oval Office



Trump had "Executive Time" on his public schedule starting at 8:00 am today. The White House issued a lid for press at 11:08 a.m pic.twitter.com/iLtxEWsnWf — Selina Wang (@selinawangtv) April 4, 2026

A Marine sentry is standing at the door of the West Wing as of 1:50pm, indicating the president is working inside. pic.twitter.com/UYGDhQeJJA — Emma Nicholson (@emmacnicholson) April 4, 2026

Well, today’s Easter Egg Roll event featured vintage Trump—vibrant, energetic, and very much alive and well. The Democrats and their losing influencers are eager for their Joe Biden moment, who looked decrepit and senile, fading before our eyes. The White House Easter Bunny didn’t have to lead Trump around, as the holiday critter had to do with President Drool-in-Soup.

🚨 LMAO! Trump to kids at the Easter Egg Roll: “I could sign autographs for you guys, and then tonight, you could sell them for $25,000 on eBay!” 🤣



“Biden would use the AUTOPEN... he was incapable of signing his name, so they'd follow him around with this big machine. You know… pic.twitter.com/KJS0dgA3NN — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 6, 2026

TRUMP: "What about the rescue that took place yesterday?"



"In most instances, you're really not able to go in."



INCREDIBLE JOB! pic.twitter.com/6OAcd0qef1 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 6, 2026

Trump joked about Biden’s use of an autopen while talking with kids at the event. He was looking at their artwork. He shushed the press because he wanted to hear the band, and he slapped around reporters, calling PBS a bunch of lunatics and not being overly concerned about dropping an F-bomb in his Easter post on social media. He noted that everyone, including the reporter who asked the question, has heard that word or worse, so calm down.

"Only making a point," Trump said regarding his use of profanity in the post. "I think you've heard it before."

President Trump just ROASTED a PBS reporter 🔥



"Who are you with?"



REPORTER: PBS.



"Well, that's a radical left group of lunatics if you will."pic.twitter.com/PD6tWva23V — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 6, 2026

🚨 WOW! President Trump just MIC DROPPED this reporter



Q: "Mr. President, how would it not be a war crime to strike Iran's bridges and power plants?!"



TRUMP: "Because they KILLED 45,000 people! It could be as much as 60,000!"



"They kill protesters. They're ANIMALS. And we have… pic.twitter.com/IxehvNH9PX — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 6, 2026

🚨 President Trump just DUSTED an MSM reporter clutching her pearls over his Truth Social post telling Iran to “open the f*cking Strait.”



All it took was one line.



REPORTER: “Why did you use such vulgar language in that Truth Social post?”



TRUMP: “Only to make my point.”



“I… pic.twitter.com/mxqn3pmFD4 — Overton (@overton_news) April 6, 2026

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POTUS politely shushed us and told us he wants to listen to the band 😂 pic.twitter.com/aaPplrxpoU — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) April 6, 2026

He also provided some updates on the rescued weapons systems officer who was saved after being shot down in Iran on Good Friday.

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