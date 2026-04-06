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Trump Revealed Why He Dropped an F-Bomb in His Easter Post. It's Pretty Straightforward.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 06, 2026 3:00 PM
Trump Revealed Why He Dropped an F-Bomb in His Easter Post. It's Pretty Straightforward.
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The Left had an intense meltdown over the weekend, speculating that President Trump was sick. Even more absurd, they used a July 2024 clip of Trump’s motorcade at a hospital as evidence. You can't just run old clips, like the one from when Trump was shot in Butler, Pennsylvania, and claim there’s speculation he’s at Walter Reed. He wasn’t—the US Marine standing outside the West Wing was your sign that the president was inside. 

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Well, today’s Easter Egg Roll event featured vintage Trump—vibrant, energetic, and very much alive and well. The Democrats and their losing influencers are eager for their Joe Biden moment, who looked decrepit and senile, fading before our eyes. The White House Easter Bunny didn’t have to lead Trump around, as the holiday critter had to do with President Drool-in-Soup.  

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DONALD TRUMP IRAN JOE BIDEN TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WHITE HOUSE

Trump joked about Biden’s use of an autopen while talking with kids at the event. He was looking at their artwork. He shushed the press because he wanted to hear the band, and he slapped around reporters, calling PBS a bunch of lunatics and not being overly concerned about dropping an F-bomb in his Easter post on social media. He noted that everyone, including the reporter who asked the question, has heard that word or worse, so calm down.  

"Only making a point," Trump said regarding his use of profanity in the post. "I think you've heard it before."

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He also provided some updates on the rescued weapons systems officer who was saved after being shot down in Iran on Good Friday. 

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President Trump Held a Major Press Conference Today. Here's What He Said. Amy Curtis
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