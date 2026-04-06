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Tipsheet

Billy Bush Reveals How Many People Were Tasked With Destroying Trump at ABC News in 2016

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 06, 2026 6:55 AM
Billy Bush Reveals How Many People Were Tasked With Destroying Trump at ABC News in 2016
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Not that you didn’t already know this, but the media hates Donald Trump. Still, the resources they dedicate to ending this man’s career in public life are staggering, yet they still fail to stop him. At every turn, Trump and his team outthink, outmaneuver, and even humiliate the liberal media.  

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It’s a favorite activity for conservative media. You know that someone from CNN, ABC, NBC, CBS, or The New York Times is going to get wrecked by the president, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, or White House Communications Director Steven Cheung. They don’t tolerate nonsense.

During an episode of Sean Hannity’s podcast, Billy Bush revealed that ABC News has a 75-person team dedicated solely to finding ways to undermine Donald Trump. In 2016, Bush was criticized for joking with Trump. He was caught on audio from an old segment where the soon-to-be-president discussed grabbing women; it was considered a non-issue. However, it cost Bush his job on the Today Show, where he was suspended and later fired. His wife eventually divorced him. 

You know, other outlets have similar crews, and yet the man got his job back in 2024, even when everyone thought he was finished after the 2020 contest. Never count out Trump. Also, it’s funny how the ’24 race was a cycle: the polls were wrong again, the pundits were wrong again, the night was short again, the Democrats got walloped again, and the liberal media thought the Democrat would cruise to another win.  

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ABC NEWS DONALD TRUMP LIBERAL MEDIA SEAN HANNITY TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Trump won all seven swing states, secured the popular vote, and dominated the Electoral College—the only election contest that counts—which added insult to the Left’s defeat since they had no talking points to excuse their poor cycle.  

Trump’s ongoing victories over the media establishment have caused lasting, irreversible damage to their credibility and influence. That’s a win for freedom, folks. 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. 

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