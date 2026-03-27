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CNN Forced to Admit the Long Security Lines at Atlanta Have Totally Vanished

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 27, 2026 3:45 PM
CNN Forced to Admit the Long Security Lines at Atlanta Have Totally Vanished
AP Photo/Ron Harris

 

The bad news is that the Department of Homeland Security remains in limbo because there is no official funding measure. The Senate passed a half-measure with no reforms that the Democrats have been demanding via a voice vote earlier this morning. They then left town without consulting the House, which is furious about the bill. They also dislike it. Speaker Mike Johnson rejected it, stating that the House will pass a 60-day continuing resolution to fund all of DHS. The Senate funded everything except Border Patrol and ICE.  

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With the Senate gone until April 13, the DHS shutdown remains. President Trump has directed DHS to pay TSA agents through funds from last year’s tax cut bill. ICE has also been deployed at airports, and they’re doing the security screening that’s kept lines egregiously long. CNN was forced to admit that again in Atlanta:

CNN: “Yeah, Wolf, we had long lines this morning that stretched outside the building.” 

“But just like that, they’re all gone right now.” 

“Look at the lines here at the main checkpoint!” 

“There is almost nothing to see here.” 

“But we will show you though, is all the ICE agents who are now manning the front post here, checking IDs.” 

“So they’re helping to keep that flow move very quickly here at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.” 

“We’re talking about wait times were over an hour this morning, that is all gone.” 

President Trump said today that the Senate’s midnight oil move was not appropriate, but he’ll let Congress sort out the details of DHS funding.

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Related:

DHS GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN ICE TSA

Then again, Democrats thought ICE at airports would cause mayhem, with not-so-subtle hope that a shooting would occur in the security lines. None of that happened. 

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