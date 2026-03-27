CNN Forced to Admit the Long Security Lines at Atlanta Have Totally Vanished

The bad news is that the Department of Homeland Security remains in limbo because there is no official funding measure. The Senate passed a half-measure with no reforms that the Democrats have been demanding via a voice vote earlier this morning. They then left town without consulting the House, which is furious about the bill. They also dislike it. Speaker Mike Johnson rejected it, stating that the House will pass a 60-day continuing resolution to fund all of DHS. The Senate funded everything except Border Patrol and ICE.

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With the Senate gone until April 13, the DHS shutdown remains. President Trump has directed DHS to pay TSA agents through funds from last year’s tax cut bill. ICE has also been deployed at airports, and they’re doing the security screening that’s kept lines egregiously long. CNN was forced to admit that again in Atlanta:

CNN was forced to report that security lines at Atlanta’s airport have completely vanished.



Correspondent Ryan Young explained that one of the reasons for this is ICE agents helping check passports to speed up the process.



CNN: “Yeah, Wolf, we had long lines this morning that… pic.twitter.com/q5GPU0dom9 — Overton (@overton_news) March 27, 2026

CNN: “Yeah, Wolf, we had long lines this morning that stretched outside the building.” “But just like that, they’re all gone right now.” “Look at the lines here at the main checkpoint!” “There is almost nothing to see here.” “But we will show you though, is all the ICE agents who are now manning the front post here, checking IDs.” “So they’re helping to keep that flow move very quickly here at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.” “We’re talking about wait times were over an hour this morning, that is all gone.”

President Trump said today that the Senate’s midnight oil move was not appropriate, but he’ll let Congress sort out the details of DHS funding.

Then again, Democrats thought ICE at airports would cause mayhem, with not-so-subtle hope that a shooting would occur in the security lines. None of that happened.

🚨 JUST IN: ICE agents are officially running BIOMETRICS at airports nationwide on top of scanning IDs and passports — slashing TSA wait times



Democrats doing this was a HORRIBLE calculation on their part 🔥🔥



ICE are heroes!



pic.twitter.com/LvISFXE4uR — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 27, 2026

#BREAKING: ICE agents seen scanning biometrics at Houston Hobby Airport. — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) March 27, 2026

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