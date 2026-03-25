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Tipsheet

Hakeem Jeffries Was Asked the an Easy Question. He Failed Miserably Answering It.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 25, 2026 6:50 AM
Hakeem Jeffries Was Asked the an Easy Question. He Failed Miserably Answering It.
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

What do you mean you’ll look into it, Hakeem? Mr. Hakeem Jeffries, the leader of House Democrats, was asked the easiest question regarding the case of Sheridan Gorman, 18, the Loyola University student who was shot and killed by an illegal alien, Jose Medina, 25, in the early morning hours of March 19. 

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It’s another Laken Riley-like story: an American citizen killed by an illegal alien who not only shouldn’t have been here but had an active warrant for shoplifting charges. Medina entered the US illegally in 2023. It’s another Joe Biden special.  

When asked if Medina should be deported, Jeffries said, “I’ll look into the case.” 

Are you kidding me? The reactions are stark and disturbing: an American citizen is murdered at the hands of an illegal, and there are crickets from these Democrats. An illegal alien is detained by ICE at an airport, and everyone thinks it’s Berlin 1943. The coldness is akin to Michael Dukakis’ answer about the death penalty. It’s one of many things that cost him the election. 

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Related:

CHICAGO HAKEEM JEFFRIES HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

No, Mr. Jeffries, Medina should be deported. I’d rather we execute him, though. 

Some local Chicago Democrats have even engaged in victim-blaming over this story. You already know why this party bends over backwards over these thrid world imports; it's the only way they can win elections. 

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