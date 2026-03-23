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Wait, Did Bill Maher Agree With This GOP Rep About Trump's Iran Strikes?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 23, 2026 10:45 PM
Wait, Did Bill Maher Agree With This GOP Rep About Trump's Iran Strikes?
Janet Van Ham/HBO via AP

Last week’s episode of Bill Maher was rather entertaining, with the comedian, still liberal as hell, placing another target on his back for supporting President Donald J. Trump’s strikes on Iran. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) and Democratic Party operative Paul Begala were the guests, and the conversations were lively. Luna even thanked Maher for inviting her on his HBO program. Like Maher, she enjoys having conversations with anyone, even those where disagreement is at every turn: 

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LUNA: “If you know that you are going to get hit, and if you know you’re going to have people die, ultimately I would never want to have be in that position as the president. But what I will tell you is I would rather be on the right side and be able to control the outcome of something that I know is going to happen regardless.” 

“And I think that this gets into a bigger…” 

MAHER: “I…I have to…I have to agree.” 

BEGALA: “We’re not controlling SH*T!” 

“What are you talking about controlling the outcome?!” 

“Excuse my language.”

 LUNA: “Hold on…we are controlling…” 

“Respectfully, I disagree because here’s the thing.” 

“We eliminated their navy program. We eliminated their short range and ballistic missiles program.” 

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Begala is also a liberal who, while he makes silly points at times (most of the time), isn’t afraid to talk with anyone. He’s been a CPAC guest in years past, not on the main stage, but in the breakout sessions. Luna also laid out things that the public doesn’t know during the March 20th episode, including how some of the worst emails and files in the Epstein case were written by women, who were reportedly co-conspirators. They were let go by the powers that be. As for threat assessment on Iran, she outlined the ‘Nazir plan’ Tehran had in store for us, along with the basic nuclear weapons lust that they’ve had for over a generation now:

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 And yes, even Begala said that Democrats need to get on board with voter ID laws. 

It was a fun episode. Also, Maher liked Trump's Pearl Harbor quip:

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