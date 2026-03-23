Wait, Did Bill Maher Agree With This GOP Rep About Trump's Iran Strikes?

Last week’s episode of Bill Maher was rather entertaining, with the comedian, still liberal as hell, placing another target on his back for supporting President Donald J. Trump’s strikes on Iran. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) and Democratic Party operative Paul Begala were the guests, and the conversations were lively. Luna even thanked Maher for inviting her on his HBO program. Like Maher, she enjoys having conversations with anyone, even those where disagreement is at every turn:

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Bill Maher STUNS his audience by siding with Rep. Anna Paulina Luna as she lays out the case for President Trump’s decision to strike Iran.



That moment immediately INFURIATED Democrat panelist Paul Begala.



LUNA: “If you know that you are going to get hit, and if you know you’re… pic.twitter.com/N4MHsKCg21 — Overton (@overton_news) March 21, 2026

Paul Begala: “The president had obliterated in his words [Iran’s] nuclear threat.”



Bill Maher: “Excuse me, he said he did, and then everybody on the left said, he’s just talking through his a$$, but we don’t know. So which is it?”



“We don’t know. Let’s not argue about it. We… pic.twitter.com/CMWzaQvYgD — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) March 21, 2026

LUNA: “If you know that you are going to get hit, and if you know you’re going to have people die, ultimately I would never want to have be in that position as the president. But what I will tell you is I would rather be on the right side and be able to control the outcome of something that I know is going to happen regardless.” “And I think that this gets into a bigger…” MAHER: “I…I have to…I have to agree.” BEGALA: “We’re not controlling SH*T!” “What are you talking about controlling the outcome?!” “Excuse my language.” LUNA: “Hold on…we are controlling…” “Respectfully, I disagree because here’s the thing.” “We eliminated their navy program. We eliminated their short range and ballistic missiles program.”

Don’t fall for the rage bait division online, learn how to have real conversations with people you don’t always agree with. Appreciate you having me on, @billmaher. pic.twitter.com/NfZsHVDFrU — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) March 21, 2026

Paul Begala: “[Trump’s] only been president for 14 months, and he’s attacked 7 countries.”



Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL): “And how many peace deals has he done?”



Paul Begala: “Iran, Iraq, Somalia, Syria, Nigeria, Venezuela, and Yemen.”



Bill Maher: “Some of those, Democrats… pic.twitter.com/kOW40m2tOI — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) March 21, 2026

Begala is also a liberal who, while he makes silly points at times (most of the time), isn’t afraid to talk with anyone. He’s been a CPAC guest in years past, not on the main stage, but in the breakout sessions. Luna also laid out things that the public doesn’t know during the March 20th episode, including how some of the worst emails and files in the Epstein case were written by women, who were reportedly co-conspirators. They were let go by the powers that be. As for threat assessment on Iran, she outlined the ‘Nazir plan’ Tehran had in store for us, along with the basic nuclear weapons lust that they’ve had for over a generation now:

Bill Maher: “You were one of the people that wanted the Epstein files released… You have Hillary Clinton come in? This is like three gazillion pages of men behaving badly. And the witness you want is a woman?”



Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL): “Hey, she was issued a bipartisan… pic.twitter.com/RSa8lZ1MVx — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) March 21, 2026

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And yes, even Begala said that Democrats need to get on board with voter ID laws.

TRUTH NUKE: Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) GOES OFF on the SAVE America Act getting PASSED: “I will tell you this is an 80/20 issue, just like banning insider trading, and the establishment in control is BLOCKING it. If you cannot do your job in the Senate and get voter ID passed,… pic.twitter.com/iW7zAtfCWN — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) March 21, 2026

WOW: Bill Maher on requiring voter I.D.: “83% of independents, 71% of Democrats, and 76% of black voters are okay with this.”



CNN contributor Paul Begala: “Democrats should agree to voter I.D. period... It’s not some racist thing. It’s not. So they ought to do that.” pic.twitter.com/GYw3tcznDV — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) March 21, 2026

Paul Begala: “Unlike 2024, I want a [Democrat presidential primary in 2028], and I want it to be vicious. I want fighting.”



Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL): “So you want MAGA?” pic.twitter.com/avpcbBjjyW — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) March 21, 2026

It was a fun episode. Also, Maher liked Trump's Pearl Harbor quip:

HILARIOUS: Bill Maher: “I want to talk about Cuba. This must be important to you, right? That’s where your family’s from? You grew up [there]?”



Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL): “We’re Mexican. Not all the same, Bill.”



Bill Maher: “Oh, I’m sorry.”



Anna Paulina Luna: “Who’s got… pic.twitter.com/r8fdBE67FW — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) March 21, 2026

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Comedy is back.



Bill Maher DEFENDS President Trump’s Pearl Harbor joke in front of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.



“If Shane Gillis said it, you’d laugh.”



MAHER: “He was in the Oval Office yesterday with the Prime Minister of Japan, Takaichi.”



“And he was talking… pic.twitter.com/0qmeig9msb — Overton (@overton_news) March 21, 2026