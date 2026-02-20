Here's the One Word That Describes US Women's Hockey at the Winter Olympics Perfectly

It’s domination—that's the perfect word to describe the US Women’s hockey team at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan. They outscored opponents 33-2 throughout the tournament, recorded their first shutout against Canada with a 5-0 victory, and secured the gold medal. In yesterday’s final against their rival to the North, Team USA delivered a victorious performance.

It wasn't similar to the preliminary round, which was anticipated. It became a fierce contest, ending 1-1 in regulation, until Megan Keller’s overtime goal secured the win for the Americans. It was magnificent (via ESPN):

Megan Keller's goal SEALED THE DEAL for the gold! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/guXeBiDhZE — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) February 19, 2026

In Hilary Knight's last Olympics, she came up clutch yet again. Veteran defenseman Megan Keller scored the golden goal in 3-on-3 overtime Thursday as the United States women's hockey team won Olympic gold by beating archrival Canada 2-1. "If you had to play against her and practice against her, Megan Keller can really do it all," veteran defenseman Lee Stecklein said. "To see that move under pressure like that, just incredible." That moment wouldn't have been possible without Knight, who deflected a shot from defenseman Laila Edwards with the goalie pulled for the game-tying goal with 2:04 remaining in the third period to give life to Team USA. "I remember [coach John Wroblewski] drawing it up," Knight said. "And I was like, 'Yeah, this is our moment. Here we go.'" […] The U.S. roster featured a strong blend of veterans and breakout young players, and the 2026 Games represented a passing of the torch. Wisconsin seniors Caroline Harvey and Edwards, who had a combined 18 points and were the top two U.S. skaters in terms of ice time, are among the U.S. team members who have photos from their childhood posing with Knight. The United States gave up only two goals in the tournament, tying the 2006 and 2010 Canada teams for the fewest allowed in a single Olympics by a women's team. U.S. goalie Aerin Frankel made 30 saves, some spectacular, but didn't get the offensive support as Team USA continually missed opportunities in regulation until Knight capitalized.





Keller’s game-winning goal was a beauty, along with these images.

The perfect photo doesn’t exi— pic.twitter.com/BcJ18aWJ6V — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) February 19, 2026

Total victory.

The US Men's hockey team plays this afternoon.

TEAM USA KEEPS THE STREAK ALIVE VS. THE NEIGHBORS UP NORTH 🔥 pic.twitter.com/X9EnHLcCD3 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 19, 2026

