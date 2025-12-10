Trump Will Return to Vintage Campaign Mode Next Year to Tout His Economic Record

It’s time. We’re not on solid ground for the midterms, and while I want every red state to redistrict since we’ll win that war, we cannot bank on it. So, President Trump will do something that any leader of a major party in power would do. It’s something that Joe Biden couldn’t do because he was too old and infirm to do it: he’s going to hit the campaign trail, hard-hitting his economic record. White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles said that the president will adopt his 2024 campaign self ahead of the 2026 midterms (via Axios):

🚨NEW: Susie Wiles says Trump will "CAMPAIGN LIKE IT'S 2024 AGAIN" for Midterms🚨



"He'll work very hard to keep the majority ... Nobody can outwork him. So there's every reason to be confident — but we have to actually get it done."@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/C4GevJYCxH — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) December 8, 2025

President Trump, staring down criticism that he's prioritized global issues over pocketbook worries, next week will kick off a year of heavy stateside travel that's focused on selling his economic agenda ahead of the midterms. Why it matters: Trump's approval rating has sunk as he has pursued peace deals around the globe and "narco-terrorists" in the Caribbean, while Americans have become more pessimistic about affording a better life. With Republicans in danger of losing control of the House next November, Trump needs to be a lift — not a drag — in tough districts if the GOP is to defy powerful historic trends and keep its majority. Trump's new push begins Tuesday in the vital battleground of northeastern Pennsylvania. […] …aides privately acknowledge that there's more to be done to address cost-of-living concerns — and say that on his trip, Trump also will preview upcoming plans.

When Townhall was at the White House, the president unveiled a new deal to lower the cost of weight-loss drugs. The president was not averse to displaying his annoyance at Republicans' refusal to tout the economic progress made through the big, beautiful bill.

Now, it’s go time as we hit midterm season.

