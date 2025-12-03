Of Course, The Washington Post Would Report This About the National Guard Shooter

The Washington Post has no shame, do they? I mean, it’s not shocking that they would push this after trying to smear Secretary of War Pete Hegseth as a war criminal for absolutely cooking narco-terrorists in the Caribbean. No one cares, and the people who do are the same insane, anti-Trump bunch who’ve been perpetually miserable for the better part of a decade. I’m talking about the Democratic Party.

On Thanksgiving Eve, Rahmanullah Lakamal, 29, an Afghan national here on an expired visa, shot National Guardsmen Andrew Wolfe, 24, and Sarah Beckstrom, 20; Beckstrom passed away the next day. He drove from Washington State to commit this attack. He’s been charged following his arrest after the shooting. But to the shock of no one, WaPo opted to print some piece about how little Lakamal couldn’t fit in here, or something:

The press has transitioned to “the terrorist had it rough” for the DC National Guard shooting suspect. https://t.co/j6Oeu2Vy8d — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 1, 2025

The course of Lakanwal’s journey from a trusted U.S. battlefield ally to the suspected shooter of two National Guard members on the streets of downtown D.C. remains unclear, in part. But like many Afghans who had worked for the United States and came to this country after the chaotic August 2021 U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, he appeared to struggle to adapt to his new circumstances and refused to take many of the entry-level jobs available to him as a recent immigrant. “These guys were elite soldiers who had a career and homes in Afghanistan, but when they came here they lost everything. They are told ‘You need to work,’ but they don’t have the skills,” said a former senior Afghan commander now living in the United States, who didn’t know Lakanwal personally but has extensive contacts in the Afghan refugee community, including with other former Zero Unit fighters. “They’re not ready to just integrate themselves into the community,” said the former commander, speaking on the condition of anonymity out of concern that discussing the sensitive issue could affect their immigration status. Top Trump administration officials have tried to characterize Lakanwal’s alleged violent crime as a by-product of President Joe Biden’s hasty evacuation of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, and the influx of tens of thousands of Afghans to the United States that these officials say took place without proper vetting. But interviews with former Afghan fighters and the Americans who worked with them suggest a more complex tale.

That’s a lot of words to discuss something I don’t care about. I don’t care. He murdered Beckstrom. What is it about the liberal mind that seeks to empathize with the most vicious of all creatures? They want us to feel bad for little Lakanwal because he has trouble living here, and they have the same sentiments for the narco-terrorists the Trump administration wants to prevent from spreading their poison here.

What the hell is their problem? The man is a murderer. He shot at American service members. There’s no ‘oh gee, we should feel bad for him’ crap. Nothing justifies this attack, so please stop being morons trying to rationalize it.

"A more complex tale!?" I cannot tell you how much I don't give a #$%^.

