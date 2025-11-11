SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: FINAL HOURS! The Dems Caved, Don't Miss Out!
The Main Dem Narrative for the Government Shutdown Just Imploded
CNN's Scott Jennings Took This Little Lefty to the Cleaners Over the Schumer...
Absolute Mayhem Broke Out During TPUSA Event at UC Berkeley
VIP
The Shutdown Fight Was One Big American Mess, but Trump Won
VIP
Senate Democrats Pushing for Investigation Into Federal Agencies Blaming Them for Schumer...
Does 60 Minutes Know What the Word 'Banned' Actually Means?
It Turns Out Chuck Schumer Was Working Behind the Scenes in Futile Effort...
Dense or Indecent?
A Virtuous, Limited Government Would Have Prevented a Shutdown
Playing Hardball
End the Filibuster and Save America
Veterans Day: A Solemn Promise and a Time for Bold Action
A Veterans Day Tribute
Tipsheet

FAFO: Lib Karen Got a Rude Wake-Up Call After Messing With ICE Agents

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | November 11, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

I’m dying right now, guys. I mean, what did this woman think was going to happen? You cannot mess with Immigration and Enforcement Officers. You cannot interfere in their investigations or raids. It’s like these people think that being progressive makes them above the law. It doesn’t. One liberal woman in Portland, Oregon, got a brutal dose of reality when she tried to mess with ICE agents and got busted.  

Advertisement

It was also all captured on video by The Post Millennial. The suspect is a ‘spotter’ for her area, a person who informs others about local ICE operations so the illegals can escape. That’s a crime. She ran a red light to evade them, so she committed additional felonies during what was to become the mother of all bad ideas for her that day. Federal agents quickly swarmed her and later informed her that she would be arrested. The lady then said, “I’m just a mom” and tried to use her kids to clinch sympathy points. It doesn’t work that way, lady. 

Recommended

The Main Dem Narrative for the Government Shutdown Just Imploded Matt Vespa
Advertisement

It happens in Chicago and elsewhere, but the Left Coast seems to take the cake regarding unhinged leftists assaulting, impeding, or exhibiting all-around strangeness around ICE agents and facilities. 

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

Help us report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Main Dem Narrative for the Government Shutdown Just Imploded Matt Vespa
Absolute Mayhem Broke Out During TPUSA Event at UC Berkeley Matt Vespa
CNN's Scott Jennings Took This Little Lefty to the Cleaners Over the Schumer Shutdown Matt Vespa
It Turns Out Chuck Schumer Was Working Behind the Scenes in Futile Effort to Prolong the Schumer Shutdown Amy Curtis
Democrats Are Evil, Not Stupid Derek Hunter
I Don't Think This Anti-Trump Judge Thought This Move Through, but Good Luck, Bro Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Main Dem Narrative for the Government Shutdown Just Imploded Matt Vespa
Advertisement