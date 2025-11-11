FAFO: Lib Karen Got a Rude Wake-Up Call After Messing With ICE Agents

I’m dying right now, guys. I mean, what did this woman think was going to happen? You cannot mess with Immigration and Enforcement Officers. You cannot interfere in their investigations or raids. It’s like these people think that being progressive makes them above the law. It doesn’t. One liberal woman in Portland, Oregon, got a brutal dose of reality when she tried to mess with ICE agents and got busted.

It was also all captured on video by The Post Millennial. The suspect is a ‘spotter’ for her area, a person who informs others about local ICE operations so the illegals can escape. That’s a crime. She ran a red light to evade them, so she committed additional felonies during what was to become the mother of all bad ideas for her that day. Federal agents quickly swarmed her and later informed her that she would be arrested. The lady then said, “I’m just a mom” and tried to use her kids to clinch sympathy points. It doesn’t work that way, lady.

Portland woman starts panicking, hyperventilating, and begging for mercy after getting pulled over for impeding ICE operations.



"I'm just a mom! I'm just a mom! ... I'm shaking," she pleaded.



The woman was captured on camera by @KatieDaviscourt running a red light before… pic.twitter.com/Lkk5SPSjA2 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 10, 2025

It happens in Chicago and elsewhere, but the Left Coast seems to take the cake regarding unhinged leftists assaulting, impeding, or exhibiting all-around strangeness around ICE agents and facilities.

In Portland, Oregon, an anti-ICE protester rubs pepper ball residue on his gums after federal agents fired at unlawful demonstrators outside the ICE facility.



These people aren’t well.



pic.twitter.com/gVRJmcqrcT — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 10, 2025

