BRUTAL: Here's the Line That Perfectly Captures the Dems' Failed Male Voter Outreach Strategy

‘Ban all the mens,’ right? That’s been the wry cry for the progressive sect of the Democratic Party for years, and the results have been beyond predictable: the total and complete collapse of male voter support. It’s also not coming back. John Mac Ghlionn had a damning op-ed in The Hill about how this collapse will be election-altering. They’re not going to come back for numerous reasons, the least of it being the pervasive demonization of men by unhinged leftists and academics who have taken reins of the Democrats’ messaging strategies (via The Hill) [emphasis mine]:

The party’s latest efforts to woo men are almost painful to watch. The Democratic National Committee has poured money into influencer partnerships, podcast cameos and clumsy “masculinity” campaigns filmed in gyms. Spokespersons drone on about “kitchen-table issues,” as if men are sitting there waiting to be emotionally validated between spoonfuls of reheated stew.

None of it works because it isn’t real. Men don’t want to be sold to. They want to be spoken to. The problem isn’t packaging but posture. A party that has spent years pathologizing masculinity can’t expect gratitude from the men it has spent so long diagnosing.

There was a time when Democrats didn’t need to perform masculinity because they personified it. Franklin Roosevelt, Harry Truman and John Kennedy all spoke the language of strength, duty and sacrifice. Even Bill Clinton, for all his flaws, employed charisma as a form of command. Barack Obama combined intellect with authority. These were men who carried themselves with a quiet confidence that others respected because they aspired to it.

But somewhere along the line, that current of conviction faded. The virtues that once defined Democratic leadership — resolve, discipline, fortitude — were recast as remnants of a primitive past. The same movement that once celebrated builders and breadwinners began to sneer at them. Masculinity became something to manage rather than to honor

[…]

It wasn’t always this disconnected. The Democratic Party once inspired men to see themselves as part of something greater — families, unions and a country worth defending. Today, however, the same party mocks faith, discipline and fatherhood as punchlines. It worships inclusion but forgets loyalty. It preaches equality but forgets basic humanity.

[…]

The irony [in the failed outreach] is almost poetic. Democrats say they want to reconnect with men. Yet every strategy they devise sounds like it was written by someone who’s never met one. They’ve turned politics into therapy and wonder why men don’t show up for the session. For all their algorithms and analytics, they’ve forgotten something simple. Men don’t want to be managed. They want to be moved. And no amount of focus groups can teach a party how to speak to the soul.