RSC Chair Cooks Dems, Explains How Schumer Shutdown Is a National Security Concern

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | October 16, 2025 6:30 AM
Win McNamee/Pool Photo via AP

The Schumer shutdown continues as Democrats are prepared to die on the hill of illegal alien health care and NPR funding. They want $1.5 trillion for that venture. Republicans are holding firm. We’ll see how things shake out next week. There is no way Democrats will vote to reopen the government with the upcoming No Kings rally.

On Michael Knowles' show, Rep. August Pfluger (R-TX), chair of the Republican Study Committee, explained how Democrats’ anti-Trump theatrics are becoming a national security issue, citing an unnamed Democrat who said they’ll keep the government closed until planes fall out of the sky:

He added:

I’m a veteran. I flew combat missions in Iraq and Syria. I was on active duty during several shutdowns. They hurt readiness. They hurt your ability to focus on the threat, on the missions, because now commanders are having to worry about their troops, their young enlisted and young officers, how they're going to put food on the table and take care of their families. They're not worried about doing the mission…they’re worried about taking care of their family, and rightfully so. So, it absolutely hurts mission readiness. It hurts our focus, and it hurts our national security.

You watch the full interview here.

Planes must fall, so illegals can get health care. That's the Democrats in 2025. 

