RSC Chair Cooks Dems, Explains How Schumer Shutdown Is a National Security Concern

The Schumer shutdown continues as Democrats are prepared to die on the hill of illegal alien health care and NPR funding. They want $1.5 trillion for that venture. Republicans are holding firm. We’ll see how things shake out next week. There is no way Democrats will vote to reopen the government with the upcoming No Kings rally.

On Michael Knowles' show, Rep. August Pfluger (R-TX), chair of the Republican Study Committee, explained how Democrats’ anti-Trump theatrics are becoming a national security issue, citing an unnamed Democrat who said they’ll keep the government closed until planes fall out of the sky:

The Democrats said they won't reopen the government "until planes fall out of the sky." That's the kind of reckless thinking driving this shutdown.



Chuck Schumer and Senate Democrats have voted 8 TIMES to block funding for the government, and subsequently our military men and… pic.twitter.com/zFSDpAn8Yj — Republican Study Committee (@RepublicanStudy) October 15, 2025

He added:

I’m a veteran. I flew combat missions in Iraq and Syria. I was on active duty during several shutdowns. They hurt readiness. They hurt your ability to focus on the threat, on the missions, because now commanders are having to worry about their troops, their young enlisted and young officers, how they're going to put food on the table and take care of their families. They're not worried about doing the mission…they’re worried about taking care of their family, and rightfully so. So, it absolutely hurts mission readiness. It hurts our focus, and it hurts our national security.

Planes must fall, so illegals can get health care. That's the Democrats in 2025.

