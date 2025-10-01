Here's the Image That Captures the Schumer Shutdown

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has shut down the government over illegal alien health care. Oh, and the refunding of National Public Radio and the raiding of rural healthcare funds. I’m not kidding—the Democrats thought they could win by holding the government hostage for $1.5 trillion. No one wants this: voters don’t want the government shut down, and they don’t want spending to increase. Without fail, the Democrats, with even worse approvals than Trump and the Republicans, decided to ‘Leroy Jenkins’ it on this fight. They’re not going to win, and no Republican, not even Trump, should consider any deals other than the clean continuing resolution initially offered.

Dems right now: pic.twitter.com/lf7aOYdqY7 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 1, 2025

Schumer was asked about him being the face of the shutdown, and the New York Democrat seems to be okay with setting himself on fire on this one. And please, there were no technical difficulties during this CNN segment when he was asked about it:

🚨 LMAO, Chuck Schumer just got EMBARRASSED on CNN.



CNN: Every Republican is calling this the Schumer Shutdown. What do you think?



SCHUMER: 😶



CNN: Schumer, can you hear me?



SCHUMER: "...I can't hear."



CNN: Maybe the federal shutdown included audio on Capitol Hill. 💀😂 pic.twitter.com/h28pz308XX — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 1, 2025

This is the image for the shutdown. The Democrats own it. We know it. They know it. Now, it’s time to watch them die in the wilderness.

Democrats Betray Americans with Government Shutdownhttps://t.co/iA9YQw3pIH — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) October 1, 2025

MSNBC: "Chuck Schumer on Government Shutdown"



SCHUMER: 👍👍 pic.twitter.com/frIA5PgL6k — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 1, 2025

Last Note: Nicely done, Karoline Leavitt.

LMAO will be playing this on the Scott Jennings Radio Show today … well done @PressSec on the WH comment line pic.twitter.com/2GLQkIUcOx — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) October 1, 2025

