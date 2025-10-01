The Democrats are Getting Crushed by Schumer Shutdown Headlines
Tipsheet

Here's the Image That Captures the Schumer Shutdown

Matt Vespa
October 01, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has shut down the government over illegal alien health care. Oh, and the refunding of National Public Radio and the raiding of rural healthcare funds. I’m not kidding—the Democrats thought they could win by holding the government hostage for $1.5 trillion. No one wants this: voters don’t want the government shut down, and they don’t want spending to increase. Without fail, the Democrats, with even worse approvals than Trump and the Republicans, decided to ‘Leroy Jenkins’  it on this fight. They’re not going to win, and no Republican, not even Trump, should consider any deals other than the clean continuing resolution initially offered.

Schumer was asked about him being the face of the shutdown, and the New York Democrat seems to be okay with setting himself on fire on this one. And please, there were no technical difficulties during this CNN segment when he was asked about it:

This is the image for the shutdown. The Democrats own it. We know it. They know it. Now, it’s time to watch them die in the wilderness.

Last Note: Nicely done, Karoline Leavitt. 

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

