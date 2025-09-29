The Dumbest Congressman Remains Undefeated in His Idiocy Responding to Tragic Michigan Church Shooting

Scott covered this horrific shooting in Michigan over the weekend: a man, identified as Thomas Jacob Sanford, attacked a Mormon church in Grand Blanc Township, killing four and setting the church on fire. Sanford encountered local police and a state natural resources officer, where a gunfight ensued, and he was killed. Sanford was known to have expressed anti-Mormon views (via Detroit Free Press):

When Burton City Council candidate Kris Johns heard that someone shot churchgoers and burned down the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Sept. 28 in nearby Grand Blanc, he said not once did he think it was the man he spoke to while canvassing less than a week prior who went on a tirade against the church and described Mormons as "the antichrist." The man was outgoing, polite, and "extremely friendly," Johns said. And his animosity toward the church didn't seem violent, he said — “it was very much standard anti-LDS talking points that you would find on YouTube, TikTok, Facebook.” But Johns started seeing images on television and social media of law enforcement swarming the home he had just been to last week on East Atherton in Burton and had a bad feeling. Then he saw the man's photo circulating online. The FBI has taken over the investigation as "targeted violence" after authorities say Sanford plowed his pickup truck that donned two American flags in the back into the small-town church, shot at the hundreds of worshippers inside, and burned the establishment down using gasoline. Improvised explosive devices were also found on scene, federal authorities confirmed.

And now, to fan the flames, we have Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) claiming he was a MAGA terrorist. He’s not. We’ll update if things change, but this knee-jerk to claim Sanford was a right-winger is another Democrat lie and exercise in projection. They know their side has a political violence problem and was desperately trying to use another incident of death and destruction to distract us. It won’t work, especially if Swalwell, one of the most insufferably stupid members of Congress, is quarterbacking it.

I’m sure @JDVance agrees with me that it doesn’t matter that the Michigan terrorist was a MAGA supporter. Because in America, regardless of your politics, violence has never been the answer. pic.twitter.com/7y1nzI5c0M — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) September 29, 2025

pic.twitter.com/JrX39vyno7 — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) September 29, 2025

Sharing fake photos of a murderer? Do you have any shame at all? — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 29, 2025

Did he shoot the church because MAGA teaches hatred against Mormons? I don't think so.



Tyler Robinson killed Charlie Kirk because leftists teach that "hate speech is violence" and that Republicans are "fascists" and "Nazis." — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) September 29, 2025

These leftists like @mmpadellan and @YourAnonCentral are so desperate to brand this shooter as a right-winger to offset all of their left-wing terr*r¡sm that they keep manufacturing fake images in an effort to do so.



They should suffer some kind of legal consequences for this. pic.twitter.com/Rf2jHh90LQ — TalkAboutItLS (@TalkAboutItLS) September 29, 2025

