Tipsheet

CNN Host Dropped the Most Insane Line About the Charlie Kirk Assassination

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 17, 2025 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

Is Kasie Hunt that dense? Are you kidding me? She doesn’t know the motivations behind the assassination of Charlie Kirk. Even when it’s confirmed, and officials have signed off on it, and newly released text messages reveal why Tyler Robinson, Kirk’s suspected assassin, killed the Turning Point USA founder, the liberal media does what it does best: triple down on its lies. 

For days, the liberal media has decided to run with the narrative that Robinson was a Kirk supporter, who was so devoted to the conservative cause that he assassinated the conservative activist. It makes no sense. The facts were revealed today by Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray: Robinson was a leftist, Kirk’s political views were his motivation, and he was shacked up with some transgender named Lance Twiggs. 

How does Hunt respond? We still don’t know what’s going on. I mean, holy hell, guys:

Oh, and she later said that it was hard to decipher the engravings on the ammunition. So, ‘hey, fascist, catch’ is hard to comprehend. 

CNN sucks—that’s evergreen. How does Scott Jennings stay sane working there?

