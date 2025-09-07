JD Vance Had the Perfect Response to This Lib Troll
Biden Staffers Were Also Puzzle By Joe's Shambolic Pardon Process
It’s Democrats Or America, It Can’t Be Both
Chipocolypse & 55%
Tim Kaine: 'Our Rights Come From Government'
Can Winsome Win?
The Song Is Over
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 284: Why ‘Jesus Walks on Water’ Applies to...
Trump Signs Executive Order to Strengthen U.S. Response to Hostage-Takers
Russia Launches Massive Airstrike on Ukraine as Trump Urges Europe to Cut Off...
The Left Belittles Prayer - but God Is What We Need
Former Michigan Employee Pleads Guilty to Bribery, Identity Theft Over $2.8M
Trump: Chicago To See 'Department of War'
Refugee Slain in Cold Blood on Public Transit
Tipsheet

What This Woman Did at a Baseball Game Has Made Her the Most Hated Person in the Country Right Now

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 07, 2025 7:00 AM
monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

How do you do this to a kid? Some young baseball fan had his birthday ruined during a Phillies-Marlins game when a deranged woman accosted the kid’s father and demanded that he return the home run ball she felt entitled to. The woman, a Phillies fan, was seen terrorizing the father and son, which led to him relenting and giving the woman the ball, which reportedly led to her being booed out of the stadium. There’s been a mad dash to identify the woman, who looks like Temu Elizabeth Warren. The young fan wasn’t going to have his day ruined; the Marlins organization gave him a deluxe gift bag full of merchandise. He also later met Phillies center fielder Harrison Bader, who hit the home run, and later gave the kid a signed bat (via NY Post): 

Advertisement

An angry Phillies fan sparked outrage after she was captured bullying a father into handing over a home run ball that he had given to his young son, who was celebrating his birthday.

The heated confrontation unfolded on camera as Phillies outfielder Harrison Bader launched a home run into the left field seats during Friday’s game against the Marlins at LoanDepot Park 

[…] 

A Marlins representative apologized and gifted the boy a prize pack, which consisted of various gifts, including baseballs for him and his sister, who was seated next to him during the game. 

[…]

After the game, Bader invited Lincoln to meet up, where he gifted the fan with a signed bat and the team revealed that it was the boy’s birthday on Friday.

Should this woman have her life obliterated? I’m indifferent. I do think we need to move on, but some have criticized the father for surrendering the ball. I don’t know—the woman was a psychopath, and you must pick your battles. The woman lost, and that’s the most important part. 

Recommended

It’s Democrats Or America, It Can’t Be Both Derek Hunter
Advertisement
Advertisement

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

FLORIDA SPORTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

It’s Democrats Or America, It Can’t Be Both Derek Hunter
JD Vance Had the Perfect Response to This Lib Troll Matt Vespa
Biden Staffers Were Also Puzzle By Joe's Shambolic Pardon Process Matt Vespa
Chipocolypse & 55% Kevin McCullough
Refugee Slain in Cold Blood on Public Transit Scott McClallen
Tim Kaine: 'Our Rights Come From Government' Mark Lewis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

It’s Democrats Or America, It Can’t Be Both Derek Hunter
Advertisement