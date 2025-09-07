What This Woman Did at a Baseball Game Has Made Her the Most Hated Person in the Country Right Now

How do you do this to a kid? Some young baseball fan had his birthday ruined during a Phillies-Marlins game when a deranged woman accosted the kid’s father and demanded that he return the home run ball she felt entitled to. The woman, a Phillies fan, was seen terrorizing the father and son, which led to him relenting and giving the woman the ball, which reportedly led to her being booed out of the stadium. There’s been a mad dash to identify the woman, who looks like Temu Elizabeth Warren. The young fan wasn’t going to have his day ruined; the Marlins organization gave him a deluxe gift bag full of merchandise. He also later met Phillies center fielder Harrison Bader, who hit the home run, and later gave the kid a signed bat (via NY Post):

An angry Phillies fan sparked outrage after she was captured bullying a father into handing over a home run ball that he had given to his young son, who was celebrating his birthday. The heated confrontation unfolded on camera as Phillies outfielder Harrison Bader launched a home run into the left field seats during Friday’s game against the Marlins at LoanDepot Park […] A Marlins representative apologized and gifted the boy a prize pack, which consisted of various gifts, including baseballs for him and his sister, who was seated next to him during the game. […] After the game, Bader invited Lincoln to meet up, where he gifted the fan with a signed bat and the team revealed that it was the boy’s birthday on Friday.

Should this woman have her life obliterated? I’m indifferent. I do think we need to move on, but some have criticized the father for surrendering the ball. I don’t know—the woman was a psychopath, and you must pick your battles. The woman lost, and that’s the most important part.

This is the moment that kid decided he would vote Republican for the rest of his life pic.twitter.com/vn7Q6swFnr — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) September 6, 2025

After she took the home run ball from the kid, the woman began confronting fans who were upset with her



She then flaunted the baseball at everyone and flipped them off for booing her https://t.co/3jfYYccwnk pic.twitter.com/p3duy11tc5 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) September 6, 2025

What you see right before the avocado toast gets sent back. pic.twitter.com/hE9ysRQXRs — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 6, 2025

This is crazy. That dude got that ball fair and square. Put a pin in that moment in that kids life. His future may be irrevocably altered by this event. https://t.co/T80B6220iR — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) September 6, 2025

Some people are giving the dad a hard time but look at this.



He looked at this raving lunatic and knew she was going to keep going and ruin the game for him, his son, and everyone around them.



A $3 baseball isn’t worth it. And in the end, he won. pic.twitter.com/WlNZqwhULN — RBe (@RBPundit) September 6, 2025

4/ “I’m so sorry. This is for you.” Marlins team representative brought a bag of gifts to the young @ohillies fan after watching him have to give up Harrison Bader home run ball on their broadcast. Philadelphia fans in the section cheer the class move by the opposing team. pic.twitter.com/3Ge8NfUHkP — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) September 6, 2025

