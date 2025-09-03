Jen Psaki Actually Said This About Trump's Health

President Trump ducked away from the media for a few days, and everyone was off to the races about death conspiracies. The Left knows they got owned by us with Joe Biden and his mental health cover-up. It was exposed, obliterated for all to see during the CNN debate in June 2024. The articles, books, and top Democratic Party officials, current members of Congress—everyone spilled their guts admitting what we’ve known for years, which was that Joe was cooked. We don’t know who was running the country, and the fact that we were right still gets under the Left’s skin.

Advertisement

It's why they will always try to make something out of nothing regarding Trump’s health, which goes nowhere, because the voters know better. Trump can sustain lengthy melees with the media, hold cabinet meetings that last hours, and answer questions without drooling all over the presidential seal; Biden couldn’t do that.

But it’s extra shameless when a former Biden press secretary, like Jen Psaki, spewed these remarks about Biden’s health:

Jen Psaki does an entire segment claiming that Donald Trump is hiding something about his health because he took a few days off on a holiday weekend.



This is the same woman who was Joe Biden's Press Secretary. pic.twitter.com/TUv3i2Esyv — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 3, 2025

Joe Biden arguably was in the bunker for four years. He had prostate cancer, which was never disclosed, and he was aloof, perpetually incapable of doing the job. And everyone knew it. Even foreign leaders realized Joe was shot mentally. And Psaki is trying to make hay out of Trump ducking the press for a week, which also happened to be Labor Day weekend.

You guys will never beat us. You do realize that, especially on this front.

Joe was a vegetable. Trump is not.