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President Trump Secures Another Win As Six Allies Pledge Support to Secure the Strait of Hormuz

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 19, 2026 3:15 PM
President Trump Secures Another Win As Six Allies Pledge Support to Secure the Strait of Hormuz
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

President Trump has secured pledges from six American allies to help secure the Strait of Hormuz. The pledges come just a day after President Trump posted a scathing rebuke of our allies for not stepping up to help the U.S. secure this vital economic passageway.

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The allies now pledging support for the Strait of Hormuz include Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the Netherlands.

Fox News host Harris Faulkner said it was a "critical moment" for the President, and that the allies issued a joint statement to secure the Strait of Hormuz and stabilize the world's energy shipping supply chain.

He has a way of getting allies to do what he wants, and it's one of his great qualities.

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DONALD TRUMP ENERGY FOREIGN POLICY NATIONAL SECURITY NATO

This writer says any nation that is able, but unwilling, to help should not get any of the supplies that go through the Strait of Hormuz.

That's a more succinct way of putting it.

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