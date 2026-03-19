President Trump Secures Another Win As Six Allies Pledge Support to Secure the Strait of Hormuz

President Trump has secured pledges from six American allies to help secure the Strait of Hormuz. The pledges come just a day after President Trump posted a scathing rebuke of our allies for not stepping up to help the U.S. secure this vital economic passageway.

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The allies now pledging support for the Strait of Hormuz include Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the Netherlands.

🚨 BREAKING: After pressure from President Trump, six American allies just PLEDGED SUPPORT to secure the Strait of Hormuz shipping lanes



"That's COUNTER to what they previously said!" 🔥



They are: Japan, Britain, France, Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands



KEEP PUSHING, 47!… pic.twitter.com/bQrLUFLB1d — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 19, 2026

Fox News host Harris Faulkner said it was a "critical moment" for the President, and that the allies issued a joint statement to secure the Strait of Hormuz and stabilize the world's energy shipping supply chain.

That’s how you do it! Peace through strength! — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 19, 2026

He has a way of getting allies to do what he wants, and it's one of his great qualities.

What choice do they have?



Most of these countries barely deserve the name of ally.



They accept our protection and money, and they heap criticism on us without giving their help.



The least they can do is help us look out for their own interests. https://t.co/2BU0O2kGYz — Jackie Chea ⚖️ (@Fair_and_Biased) March 19, 2026

This writer says any nation that is able, but unwilling, to help should not get any of the supplies that go through the Strait of Hormuz.

There was a bumper sticker that was popular in the 70s, when hitchhiking was a thing and all kinds of people did it all the time:



Cash, gas, grass, or a** - Nobody rides for free https://t.co/YLCxbwjhPO — Cruadin (@cruadin) March 19, 2026

That's a more succinct way of putting it.