Chicago Woman Just Obliterated the Dems' Narrative on Public Safety

President Trump and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker are trading barbs. It’s not a showdown because Trump is the president and wins by default. Democratic governors are getting a bit anxious, as the president federalized the DC police and deployed the National Guard in the capital to curb crime. Pritzker had a total anti-Trump meltdown, which the president shrugged off. If National Guard units are deployed in Chicago, they will be deployed. Bring on the legal challenges; the Trump Justice Department is prepared for them.

As this fight is covered from a national perspective, how do Chicago residents feel about it? Democrats often speak as if the people are behind them. They’re not. This Chicago woman, Ameenah Haqque, didn’t know it at the time, but she obliterated the Democrats’ anti-Trump narrative on the recent push to enhance public safety. Liberals say these moves are unnecessary, crime is down, and the president is Hitler. Two of the three are laughably off-base. Is crime down? It’s Chicago—I doubt it. In D.C., they said the same thing, but the jury is still out since some police commanders have been caught manipulating the crime statistics. Once again, Democrats are trying to tell people they know better, and the people do not feel safe.

🚨 BREAKING: A woman in Chicago's response to this CNN reporter is currently shocking Democrats, because their messaging has officially failed. Something huge is happening.



"The governor as well as the mayor should be on board with it [deploying troops], just so we can get a bit… pic.twitter.com/X1AtIubMmA — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 26, 2025

“No. Not at all. No, especially with the police being defunded,” added Haqque when asked if she felt safer in the Windy City.

This Chicago resident said, despite the purported decrease in crime, she does not feel safe. She wants the governor and the mayor to be open to more resources to keep law and order.

