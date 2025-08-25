CNN Host: There's No Evidence That Obama or Biden Went After Trump

It’s not shocking, but it’s hilarious all the same. CNN would be the network to say this about Donald Trump, Joe Biden, and Barack Obama. And host Abby Phillip would be at the top of the order to deliver this line: "There is no evidence that there was some top-down order of political retribution in either the Obama or the Biden administrations.”

🚨CNN’s Abby Phillip:



“There is NO EVIDENCE that there was some top down order of political retribution in either the Obama or the Biden administrations.” pic.twitter.com/uHmZtHATKt — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 23, 2025

Lady, that dog won’t hunt. And Fox Business’ Elizabeth McDonald took that silly line to the cleaners:

CNN’s Abby Phillip says she has seen “no evidence” Biden’s DOJ was weaponized against Trump. Biden’s AG Merrick Garland appointed Special Counsel Jack Smith in Nov. 2022 specifically to open two federal investigations into Trump. Biden’s acting associate attorney general Matt… pic.twitter.com/IDC8KQd9UH — Elizabeth MacDonald (@LizMacDonaldFOX) August 24, 2025

CNN’s Abby Phillip says she has seen “no evidence” Biden’s DOJ was weaponized against Trump. Biden’s AG Merrick Garland appointed Special Counsel Jack Smith in Nov. 2022 specifically to open two federal investigations into Trump. Biden’s acting associate attorney general Matt Colangelo moved from Biden’s DOJ to Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s team to work on the Stormy Daniel’s case. Bragg’s campaign backers Color of Change met with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris 16 times at the Biden White House. Georgia special prosecutor Nathan Wade met twice in May and November 2022 with Biden officials at the Biden White House for 8 hours each time on behalf of his then paramour Fani Willis who hired him for the Trump Georgia case. Biden’s White House Counsel’s office sent two letters to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ office in 2023 about “logistics and procedures” right as she brought her case against Trump. Biden was angry and upset at AG Garland and DOJ’s delays in the Jack Smith cases, fearing that Trump might dodge appearing in court during the 2024 election, thus depriving Biden of the political impact of labeling Trump a “convicted felon.” Politico reported that Biden “grumbled to aides and advisers that had [Garland] moved sooner” in the Trump election interference case, “a trial may already be underway or even have concluded.” Despite that, in multiple speeches during the 2024 race and at his botched June debate with Trump, Biden still repeatedly called Trump “a convicted felon.” Biden also called Trump a “convicted felon” at Biden’s Wisconsin rally just a week before the assassination attempt on Trump.

As for Obama, he ordered the creation of the 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment that set the Russian collusion hoax, which was aimed at destroying the Trump presidency. Obama’s intelligence chiefs were ordered to include the fake Steele dossier, which was the only document that supported the Democratic Party’s hysterics over Moscow and Trump. So, please spare us, CNN. We know what Obama and Biden did.

