Insane Texas Dem Says Her State's New Congressional Map Is Like the Holocaust, or Something

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | August 08, 2025 6:30 AM
These aren’t serious people. Who is this woman anyway, and how did she get so crazy? Texas State Rep. Jolanda Jones went on Don Lemon’s show this week to declare the new congressional map is akin to the Holocaust or something. 

I don’t know—the whole thing was unhinged. Still, it’s always funny watching the Democrats try to thread their go-to talking point—Nazis and the Holocaust—into areas where it cannot logically exist. It’s what happens when one side has zero grasp of history and remains illiterate in this field. Jones and others fled to Illinois to prevent a quorum in the state legislature that would’ve allowed this new congressional map to sail through. 

So, Jones and her ilk fled to Illinois, the gerrymandering mecca of the Midwest, to hide. Arrest warrants have been issued, and now the FBI will help local and state law enforcement find these rogue lawmakers. The optics and the messaging are all soaked in hypocrisy and incompetence. You can’t fight if you flee, and you certainly can’t think that this is the first time gerrymandering has been done, and only by a red state.  

Democrats are better at this than we are, though they have nowhere else to gerrymander. They’re tapped out, another sign that they’re a coastal, urban-based party. This is the way of the world when you lose elections, Democrats. It’s not the Holocaust; it’s what happens when the American voters reject your loser brand.

DEMOCRAT PARTY GERRYMANDERING HISTORY ILLINOIS TEXAS

