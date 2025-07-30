The Media's Reaction to the Booming Economy Is Perfectly Captured With This NYT Headline

The inability to get Trump, for lack of a better term, reared its head again, as the legacy media and the panicans were left shattered and bloody over the latest economic report. They were lusting for a recession. They were hoping the tariffs would increase prices—neither of those things happened. Instead, what we got was a robust report of three percent economic growth in the second quarter. The experts were wrong again. They were off about inflation, tariffs—when will they hide away in a cave in abject shame? You don’t get it. You never will, and it’s time to admit you’ll never beat Trump, ever. Also, Powell, cut the rates, a sentiment echoed in White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt’s statement on today’s robust economic news:

🚨GDP UP 3% — “BETTER THAN EXPECTED!”



Today, GDP growth came in above market expectations, and yesterday, consumer confidence rose. Americans trust in President Trump’s America First economic agenda that continues to prove the so-called ‘experts’ wrong. President Trump has reduced America’s reliance on foreign products, boosted investment in the US, and created thousands of jobs — delivering on his promise to Make America Wealthy Again. The data is clear, and there are no more excuses — now is the time for ‘too late’ Powell to cut the rates!”

Kernen: "This 3%, with the market at new highs... we haven't seen inflation go up... none of these 'horrible things' have happened."



CNBC’s Joe Kernen ripped apart Democrats over what will be their most predictable reaction:

The left, the people who don't like the president, don't want things to work. Senator Elizabeth Warren will come on and say, 'Inflation is out of control, and the economy is getting killed by what’s happening by these tariffs.’ There’s three percent, with the market at new highs, and really we haven’t seen inflation go up back the three [percent]—maybe we’ll see it, but none of these horrible things have happened.

The New York Times should take a bow for the most Soviet-style headline about the news: “U.S. Economy Slowed in First Half of 2025 as Tariffs Scrambled Data.”

Economic growth softened in the first half of the year, as tariffs and uncertainty upended business plans and scrambled consumers’ spending decisions. Gross domestic product, adjusted for inflation, increased at a 3 percent annual rate in the second quarter, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday. That topped forecasters’ expectations and appeared to represent a strong rebound from the first three months of the year, when output contracted at a 0.5 percent rate. But both those figures were skewed — in opposite directions — by big swings in trade and inventories caused by President Trump’s ever-shifting tariff policies. Taken as a whole, the data from the first six months of the year tell a more consistent story of anemic, though positive, economic growth. Many forecasters expect a further deterioration in the months ahead, as tariffs work their way through supply chains, federal job cuts filter through the economy and stricter immigration policies take a toll on industries that rely on foreign-born workers.

Point and laugh—the economy is contracting, but it grew by three percent, upending the doomsday predictions by the experts. But, but tariffs, supply chains, and immigration enforcement will curb economic growth, they say. What a bunch of clowns. First, the supply chain stuff was a Biden issue—mothers couldn’t find baby formula—and you people keep your mouths shut.

We win; you lose (again). Sit in the corner and shut your faces—all of you. What an absolutely worthless lot, not that that’s saying much regarding the liberal media.

GDP UNDER BIDEN



vs



