BRUTAL: Scott Bessent Just Bulldozed Janet Yellen
Watch This GOP Senator Cook the WSJ Over the Trump-Epstein Birthday Card Hoax
Tulsi Gabbard Releases New Docs on the Russian Collusion Hoax. Guess Who's the...
VIP
Wall Street Journal Does Not Get a Birthday Scandal Wish, and a Fox...
Evil, Thy Name is Democratic Party
Coca-Cola Issues Statement After Trump Says the Company 'Agreed' to Use Cane Sugar
The Terrible Cost of 'Hipster' Socialism
Is Ilhan Omar the New Standard-Bearer for Democrats?
What We Should Takeaway from DNI Gabbard’s Declassified Russia Hoax Documents
America’s Energy Mother Lode Is More Vital than Ever
One Year Later, This CNN Guest Still Won’t Admit Trump Was Shot in...
Trump Gets It Done: 10 Americans Back on U.S. Soil After Release from...
Kristi Noem Slams Leftist Media for Coddling Criminal Illegals with Sob Stories
Susan Collins Remains Frontrunner in Maine Senate Race
Tipsheet

That Astronomer CEO's Coldplay Concert Fiasco Just Got Worse

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 19, 2025 6:30 AM
monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

It went viral, and there’s nothing either person involved in this apparent torrid affair can do about it. Astronomer CEO Andy Byron was caught on ‘kiss cam’ at a Coldplay concert, intimating hugging his human relations chief, Kristin Cabot. Byron is married, and it seems the pair’s tryst got busted, which even frontman Chris Martin noted as the couple pulled away quickly, trying to duck the cameras. 

Advertisement

Martin can be heard saying that they’re either very shy or they’re having an affair. The reaction from the Byron and Cabot has sparked a slew of memes and reactions—all of which are hilarious if you haven’t seen them (via CNBC): 

Astronomer, a provider of open-source technologies that was hardly known until this week, said on Friday that CEO Andy Byron has been placed on leave after he was shown on video at a Coldplay concert in an intimate embrace with the company’s head of human relations. 

The company said in an emailed statement that co-founder and product chief Pete DeJoy is serving as interim CEO. 

“We will share more details as appropriate in the coming days,” the company said. 

Astronomer said earlier in the day in a post on X that it had launched a “formal investigation into this matter” and would soon have more to share. 

[…] 

The update on Byron comes a day after videos went viral on social media that showed the CEO on a big screen at the concert in Boston. Byron, who is married, had his arms around Kristin Cabot, the company’s chief people officer. 

Recommended

Tulsi Gabbard Releases New Docs on the Russian Collusion Hoax. Guess Who's the Primary Suspect. Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The woman next to them, who seems to know what’s going on is also in the HR department: 

Last, Cabot and Byron appear to have bought a secret home together five months ago (via NY Post): 

Kristin Cabot, the HR executive caught canoodling with Astronomer CEO Andy Byron at a Coldplay concert, appears to be married to the CEO of a different company — and bought a house with him less than five months before the scandal hit, The Post has learned. 

Property records obtained by The Post show that the 52-year-old Cabot, whose maiden name is Stanek, has shared a Rye, New Hampshire address with Andrew Cabot — the chief executive of Privateer Rum, a Massachusetts-based booze maker — since at least 2023. 

Privateer Rum’s website lists Andrew Cabot as its CEO and COO of the company. His bio says his “ancestor, the original Andrew Cabot (1750-1791), was a merchant, rum distiller and successful American privateer during the American Revolution.” 

After being listed as co-residents at one address in Rye, Andrew and Kristin Cabot bought the two-story, four-bedroom New Englander-style house — located just minutes from the Atlantic coast — in February for $2.2 million, the records showed.

Advertisement

The pair are on administrative leave following this public relations fiasco.  

A Coldplay concert did them in—just unreal. And reportedly this disaster couldn’t have happened to a better guy.

 Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tulsi Gabbard Releases New Docs on the Russian Collusion Hoax. Guess Who's the Primary Suspect. Matt Vespa
BRUTAL: Scott Bessent Just Bulldozed Janet Yellen Matt Vespa
Watch This GOP Senator Cook the WSJ Over the Trump-Epstein Birthday Card Hoax Matt Vespa
One Year Later, This CNN Guest Still Won’t Admit Trump Was Shot in the Ear Sarah Arnold
Evil, Thy Name is Democratic Party Mark Lewis
The World Woke Up Victor Davis Hanson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Tulsi Gabbard Releases New Docs on the Russian Collusion Hoax. Guess Who's the Primary Suspect. Matt Vespa
Advertisement