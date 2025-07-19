That Astronomer CEO's Coldplay Concert Fiasco Just Got Worse

It went viral, and there’s nothing either person involved in this apparent torrid affair can do about it. Astronomer CEO Andy Byron was caught on ‘kiss cam’ at a Coldplay concert, intimating hugging his human relations chief, Kristin Cabot. Byron is married, and it seems the pair’s tryst got busted, which even frontman Chris Martin noted as the couple pulled away quickly, trying to duck the cameras.

NEW: Former Astronomer employee accuses CEO Andy Byron of being "toxic," says former employees are cracking up over the video, according to the New York Post.



The married CEO was caught on the big screen with the company's HR chief at a Coldplay concert.



"The text groups and… pic.twitter.com/n5FMwINXhl — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 17, 2025

Martin can be heard saying that they’re either very shy or they’re having an affair. The reaction from the Byron and Cabot has sparked a slew of memes and reactions—all of which are hilarious if you haven’t seen them (via CNBC):

Today's cover: Coldplay frontman Chris Martin made a cheeky remark after a kiss cam exposed a high-profile affair in the crowd at a show on Wednesday. https://t.co/s6grOG86QQ pic.twitter.com/52gpf69zjj — New York Post (@nypost) July 18, 2025

Astronomer, a provider of open-source technologies that was hardly known until this week, said on Friday that CEO Andy Byron has been placed on leave after he was shown on video at a Coldplay concert in an intimate embrace with the company’s head of human relations. The company said in an emailed statement that co-founder and product chief Pete DeJoy is serving as interim CEO. “We will share more details as appropriate in the coming days,” the company said. Astronomer said earlier in the day in a post on X that it had launched a “formal investigation into this matter” and would soon have more to share. […] The update on Byron comes a day after videos went viral on social media that showed the CEO on a big screen at the concert in Boston. Byron, who is married, had his arms around Kristin Cabot, the company’s chief people officer.

The woman next to them, who seems to know what’s going on is also in the HR department:

OMG, this story gets better by the minute.

I love the internet! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/vyDEeyAhHq — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) July 18, 2025

Last, Cabot and Byron appear to have bought a secret home together five months ago (via NY Post):

Kristin Cabot, the HR executive caught canoodling with Astronomer CEO Andy Byron at a Coldplay concert, appears to be married to the CEO of a different company — and bought a house with him less than five months before the scandal hit, The Post has learned. Property records obtained by The Post show that the 52-year-old Cabot, whose maiden name is Stanek, has shared a Rye, New Hampshire address with Andrew Cabot — the chief executive of Privateer Rum, a Massachusetts-based booze maker — since at least 2023. Privateer Rum’s website lists Andrew Cabot as its CEO and COO of the company. His bio says his “ancestor, the original Andrew Cabot (1750-1791), was a merchant, rum distiller and successful American privateer during the American Revolution.” After being listed as co-residents at one address in Rye, Andrew and Kristin Cabot bought the two-story, four-bedroom New Englander-style house — located just minutes from the Atlantic coast — in February for $2.2 million, the records showed.

The pair are on administrative leave following this public relations fiasco.

ASTRONOMER PUTS CEO BYRON, CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER ON LEAVE pic.twitter.com/3luW3QXHNr — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) July 18, 2025

A Coldplay concert did them in—just unreal. And reportedly this disaster couldn’t have happened to a better guy.

