Matt Gaetz Defends Pam Bondi

Attorney General Pam Bondi is in no way blameless for the Epstein files fiasco. It’s a total disaster—she overpromised and now must deal with the consequences over a client list that the Justice Department says doesn’t exist. The remaining files are so loaded with alleged child pornography that they can’t be made public, and now Democrats are trying to bait the GOP into releasing the files. They would never do it, despite these motions on the House floor, but they see a crease in which they could maybe splinter the MAGA movement. That’s all you need to know about where this story is right now. The three principles—Dan Bongino, Kash Patel, and Bondi—are staying. Trump would also like to move on.

No one is dismissing the heinous allegations of sexual abuse, but the DOJ can’t release anything without evidence. To do so would invite endless lawsuits for defamation. You can’t say someone is on a supposed client list and leave it at that, since the implication is that the individual is a pedophile.

The DOJ truly bungled this, and Bondi is going to have to take a kick to the teeth for it. But let’s not forget that her department is clinching key wins against rogue judges. Her work received a ringing endorsement from Matt Gaetz, who had previously nominated her for the job after the 2024 election, calling her the best AG pick Trump has ever had. He complimented her work on immigration, especially:

🚨 JUST IN - MATT GAETZ, who many wanted Trump to name as Attorney General over the past week in place of Pam Bondi:



"Pam Bondi is the BEST attorney general Donald Trump has had by a factor of ten thousand."



"Pam Bondi is a STAR and has our full admiration and support. To those… pic.twitter.com/BTwae6HChS — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 15, 2025

And last, this note from ‘Cynical Publius’:

Dear MAGA People Prone to Conspiracy Thinking (Which is Rightfully Most of Us):



Please consider the fact that the current DOJ, led by Pam Bondi, has resulted in more courtroom successes for the modern conservative agenda than any of us have ever experienced in any of our… — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) July 12, 2025

Please consider the fact that the current DOJ, led by Pam Bondi, has resulted in more courtroom successes for the modern conservative agenda than any of us have ever experienced in any of our lifetimes, even if you are 100+ years old. Please consider further that the current DOJ, led by Pam Bondi, has done so while causing the Democrats and rogue judges to wholly discredit themselves via sheer narcissistic stupidity. Please consider further that this is all a transformational approach that has completely changed the trajectory of the America justice system and has allowed the enactment of the most significant aspects of the MAGA agenda. Finally, please consider further that the REAL conspiracy is to destroy such success by making MAGAs rabid over Epstein evidence that may or may not exist, thereby wrecking DOJ leadership in the same manner as when Jeff Sessions was sabotaged.

