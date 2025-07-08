Former CIA Agent: Deep State Likely Destroyed the Epstein Files
Tipsheet

CNN Host Vocally Defended Biden During NC Floods, but Bashed Trump Over Texas' Disaster

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 08, 2025 6:55 AM
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

This clip is a classic case of liberal media bias. I know CNN is a treasure trove, but this one regarding natural disasters is pure gold. When Hurricane Helene drenched North Carolina, causing massive flooding, Ms. Bash vociferously defended the Biden administration’s efforts. I don’t know why—there’s still a long road to recovery in the Tar Heel State, where many residents feel abandoned by the federal government.

In Texas, the Trump administration is being raked over the coals by liberals who don’t know what’s going on, don’t follow real news, and had all their precious little narratives implode in less than 36 hours. What has stuck around is the heinous posts from these people wishing death and misery on those afflicted in Texas—this is who the Left is in 2025. 

Back to the clip, it's too good to be true: Bash defending Biden’s response to Helene and then trashing Trump’s response to the tragic floods in central Texas that have now killed at least 100 people. She touched on the cuts to the National Weather Service, which aren’t active yet. NWS sent out an alert, and they had extra staffers when these storms swept through central Texas. Everything the Left has said about the floods in Kerr County, Texas, has been debunked. 

Another tropical storm, Chantal, hit North Carolina this week, resulting in additional flooding. It’s not global warming. It’s not Trump’s fault. The only thing the Left accomplished this week is proving yet again they’re ghoulish little cretins who we can no longer share a country with. 

