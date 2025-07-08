Former CIA Agent: Deep State Likely Destroyed the Epstein Files
Tipsheet

Liberal Rag Busted for Peddling Fake News About Ted Cruz Amid Texas Flood Disaster

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 08, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) had a bad moment when he was caught with his family at an airport heading to Cancun when a hellacious ice storm struck the Lone Star State in 2021. The optics were terrible; he soon returned to Texas and admitted that the trip to Mexico was a mistake. 

The Daily Beast tried to do that again with Cruz, slamming him for wallowing in the sun in Athens, Greece, amid the floods that struck central Texas, which has claimed the lives of at least 100 people. The difference is that’s not what happened, and Cruz’s communication director, Macarena Martinez, wasn’t having any of it.

Here’s what this liberal rag alleges happened

The Swamp can exclusively reveal that Ted Cruz stayed in Greece and continued to sightsee as rescuers scoured the floodwaters in Central Texas that killed at least 100 people, including 27 campers and counselors from a summer camp. 

The Texas senator was spotted visiting the Parthenon in the Greek capital, Athens, with his wife, Heidi, on Saturday evening. That was a day after Camp Mystic announced that more than 20 girls had gone missing in the floodwaters. 

On Saturday, July 5, at about 6 p.m. local time (11 a.m. ET)—more than 24 hours after the Guadalupe River burst its banks—Cruz and his wife were spotted by a Swamp spy lining up outside the iconic tourist site. 

“He was with his family and a lone security guard,” said an eyewitness at the Parthenon. “As he walked past us, I simply said, ‘20 kids dead in Texas and you take a vacation?’ 

Martinez with the katana blow: 

The Texas Republican was on the first flight back to Texas, leaving Sunday, and has been on the ground ever since.  

Sorry, Daily Beast, try harder next time, or better yet, maybe report on the search and rescue efforts instead of being ghoulish children who still can’t take that Kamala Harris will never be president.  

Do better, as your side always says, but never does because you’re too slow, stupid, and thoughtless, much like your hero, Joe Biden. 

