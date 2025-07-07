The Latest Jeffrey Epstein Development Isn't Going to Sit Well With Some People
Tipsheet

Whoever Is Running the DHS Social Media Account Needs a Raise

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 07, 2025 6:00 AM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Whoever runs the Department of Homeland Security’s social media account needs a raise. Their reaction to the riots in Mexico was perfect. Currently, our neighbors south of the Rio Grande are unhappy with the influx of foreigners, which has increased the cost of living. It’s mostly American tourists and the hordes of expats who left the country during the COVID pandemic. Now, the locals want the gringos to go home (via NYT): 

Protests in Mexico City against a surge in tourism and rising prices turned violent on Friday night, damaging over a dozen businesses and drawing condemnation from officials. 

The demonstration reflected the growing frustrations of many of the capital’s residents, who have watched rents skyrocket and old neighborhoods turn into swanky developments as the city has become a major tourist destination and a base for many so-called digital nomads. 

The protest also prompted criticism from some officials, who denounced the violence and what they said were the protests’ nativist bent. 

The protest was initially peaceful. Hundreds of people marched through the streets, carrying signs sporting messages like, “Your new home is an invasion,” “We shouldn’t feel like foreigners in our own land,” and “Expat = gentrifier,” photos and videos of the protests showed. 

The Department of Homeland Security decided to use the incident to push the CBP Home app for those to self-deport and join the next wave of urban unrest in Mexico. 

“If you are in the United States illegally and wish to join the next protest in Mexico City, use the CBP Home app to facilitate your departure,” DHS tweeted. 

That’s funny. 

