Did This UK Music Festival Devolve Into a Nazi Rally?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 29, 2025 6:55 AM
Photo by Jonathan Short/Invision/AP

The Left has turned this word into a joke. They label anyone with whom they disagree as Nazis or racists. Should we do the same? No, but then again, we have a clear case of a music festival devolving into the closest thing to a full-blown Nazi rally. The annual Glastonbury Festival featured the hip/hop group Bob Vylan, which proudly chanted Hamas propaganda, which ignited the crowd, even calling for the death of Jews. Kneecap, another hip/hop group, also spewed pro-terrorist garbage (via Times of Israel):

Irish rap group Kneecap performed on Saturday to tens of thousands of people at the UK’s Glastonbury Festival, where they led the crowds in chants of “Free Palestine” and “Fuck Keir Starmer,” after the British prime minister said he didn’t think it “appropriate” for the trio to play the festival, given the terror offense charges one of its members is facing. 

The group has made headlines in recent months with their pro-Palestinian and anti-Israel stance. 

Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, who performs under the stage name Mo Chara, has been charged under the Terrorism Act with supporting a proscribed organization for allegedly waving a Hezbollah flag and shouting “up Hamas, up Hezbollah,” at a concert in London in November. 

[…] 

Before Kneecap took to the stage, rap punk duo Bob Vylan led the crowd in chants of “Death, death to the IDF.” 

“Hell yeah, from the river to the sea, Palestine must be, will be, free,” added the duo’s singer, Bobby Vylan, who goes only by his stage name. 

He also regaled the crowd with a profanity-laden story about his old record label manager, who he said would “speak very strongly about his support for Israel.” 

“We have done it all, from working in bars to working for fucking Zionists,” he said, to boos from the crowd. 

During their performance, the duo displayed a large message on stage, reading: “Free Palestine. United Nations have called it a genocide. The BBC calls it a ‘conflict.’” 

Since forever, we’ve mocked the Left for calling everyone a Nazi when it was never appropriate, but not only are these incidents disturbing—it’s pretty close to the Nuremberg rallies here. It’s not just conservatives who are noticing it, but reporters and self-identified progressives as well.  

Lucy Brown, a reporter who has worked with Vogue, Vice, ITV, and Rolling Stone, tweeted, “In all my years skirting the fringes of right-wing groups, I’ve never once been at a meeting or rally where a crowd openly chanted death to anyone, let alone thousands screaming it in unison.” 

Brianna Wu said, “This is literally a Nazi rally live on BBC News, literally calling for the slaughter of Jews.” 

Glastonbury isn’t like the older featured image above. It’s become a Hitler Youth gathering, just without the costumes and it’s very much more diverse. 

