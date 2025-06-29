Did This UK Music Festival Devolve Into a Nazi Rally?

The Left has turned this word into a joke. They label anyone with whom they disagree as Nazis or racists. Should we do the same? No, but then again, we have a clear case of a music festival devolving into the closest thing to a full-blown Nazi rally. The annual Glastonbury Festival featured the hip/hop group Bob Vylan, which proudly chanted Hamas propaganda, which ignited the crowd, even calling for the death of Jews. Kneecap, another hip/hop group, also spewed pro-terrorist garbage (via Times of Israel):

In all my years skirting the fringes of right-wing groups, I’ve never once been at a meeting or rally where a crowd openly chanted death to anyone, let alone thousands screaming it in unison. pic.twitter.com/wtqQ3tV8Bu — Lucy Brown (@lucymarionbrown) June 28, 2025

Irish rap group Kneecap performed on Saturday to tens of thousands of people at the UK’s Glastonbury Festival, where they led the crowds in chants of “Free Palestine” and “Fuck Keir Starmer,” after the British prime minister said he didn’t think it “appropriate” for the trio to play the festival, given the terror offense charges one of its members is facing. The group has made headlines in recent months with their pro-Palestinian and anti-Israel stance. Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, who performs under the stage name Mo Chara, has been charged under the Terrorism Act with supporting a proscribed organization for allegedly waving a Hezbollah flag and shouting “up Hamas, up Hezbollah,” at a concert in London in November. […] Before Kneecap took to the stage, rap punk duo Bob Vylan led the crowd in chants of “Death, death to the IDF.” “Hell yeah, from the river to the sea, Palestine must be, will be, free,” added the duo’s singer, Bobby Vylan, who goes only by his stage name. He also regaled the crowd with a profanity-laden story about his old record label manager, who he said would “speak very strongly about his support for Israel.” “We have done it all, from working in bars to working for fucking Zionists,” he said, to boos from the crowd. During their performance, the duo displayed a large message on stage, reading: “Free Palestine. United Nations have called it a genocide. The BBC calls it a ‘conflict.’”

Since forever, we’ve mocked the Left for calling everyone a Nazi when it was never appropriate, but not only are these incidents disturbing—it’s pretty close to the Nuremberg rallies here. It’s not just conservatives who are noticing it, but reporters and self-identified progressives as well.

Lucy Brown, a reporter who has worked with Vogue, Vice, ITV, and Rolling Stone, tweeted, “In all my years skirting the fringes of right-wing groups, I’ve never once been at a meeting or rally where a crowd openly chanted death to anyone, let alone thousands screaming it in unison.”

I’m sure most attendees are naive and idiotic, rather than ideologues. But I don’t think it’s hyperbole to say that this is the closest thing to a large-scale Nazi rally that Britain has seen https://t.co/YfHt0DLwzl — James Johnson (@jamesjohnson252) June 28, 2025

Glastonbury has become the modern day equivalent of a Hitler Youth rally. https://t.co/p5khH2SpbN — Nile Gardiner (@NileGardiner) June 28, 2025

At least Hezbollah have the decency to not charge people $500 to attend their rallies. https://t.co/kQKrRNzfvc — Noam Blum (@neontaster) June 28, 2025

Your view of the IDF changes when you visit Israel and you visit their bases.



When you cheer, “Death, death to the IDF,” you’re really just calling for the slaughter of the only Jewish nation’s 20-something children. pic.twitter.com/Br6tjNzg00 — Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) June 28, 2025

This is literally a Nazi rally live on the @BBCNews, literally calling for the slaughter of Jews.



How the fuck did we get here? pic.twitter.com/2Xio2a7V9e — Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) June 29, 2025

Brianna Wu said, “This is literally a Nazi rally live on BBC News, literally calling for the slaughter of Jews.”

Glastonbury isn’t like the older featured image above. It’s become a Hitler Youth gathering, just without the costumes and it’s very much more diverse.