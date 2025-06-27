VIP
Trump Saves NATO
Tipsheet

MSNBC Is Melting Down Over the Supreme Court's Birthright Citizenship Ruling

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 27, 2025 12:15 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

There’s going to be more somber commentaries of this nature today, but MSNBC is going through it right now. The Supreme Court has clipped the power of rogue, undemocratic judges to issue national injunctions in the manner they have concerning the Trump administration. It was tantamount to a judicial coup. The CASA decision, which ultimately reined in these judges, sought to address Trump's order regarding birthright citizenship. The Court didn’t tackle the issue of birthright citizenship outright, but district courts abusing nationwide injunctions is over (via SCOTUSblog): 

Because universal injunctions likely exceed the equitable authority that Congress has granted to federal courts, the court grants the government’s applications for a partial stay of the injunctions entered below regarding the implementation and enforcement of the Trump administration’s Jan. 20 executive order ending birthright citizenship, but only to the extent that the injunctions are broader than necessary to provide complete relief to each plaintiff with standing to sue.

The liberal network’s legal correspondents craft hypotheticals to elicit the usual response from their audience. They were dismayed that this power to block policy has been rendered ineffective in this manner.  

“You have [The courts] acting like a rogue bystander to the serious deprivation of what we've long assumed for 128 years is a fundamental constitutional right,” said Lisa Rubin. 

It was never meant to be applied in this manner, that is, a president intentionally allowing our country to be invaded by 11-plus million illegals, like Joe Biden did. Our Founders likely never thought we’d see a president that insane, who would willingly allow our borders to be violated in such a manner to increase the population and political clout of his party via census and congressional apportionment. That’s why Democrats are opposed to any immigration enforcement measures. If that’s how they’re going to game the system, then, yes, tweaks to birthright citizenship must be taken.  

We'll keep you posted. I'm sure CNN will be screaming in a glass case of emotion later. 

