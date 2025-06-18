Chuck Schumer's Latest Deflection About the Biden Health Cover Up Is Beyond Absurd
Former IDF Brigadier General: Israel Plans to Win This War With Iran in a Week or Two

Matt Vespa | June 18, 2025 1:00 PM
How is the Israeli air campaign going against Iran? Outstanding.  Former IDF Brigadier General Amir Avivi gave a lengthy report on the campaign for Israel’s Defense and Security Forum. He noted that Iran launched a barrage of ballistic missiles, some of which regrettably got through Israel’s missile shield, though the latest salvos were intercepted entirely. He added that in addition to missile attacks, 2,500 drones were launched. It may seem primitive, but he noted how devastating these attacks have been against Russian forces in Ukraine. Israel’s strikes on Iranian data centers and alleged missile manufacturing sites commenced last night.

Avivi hopes the US joins in the air campaign, but added Israel can do it alone. The Israeli Air Force has total air supremacy; Iranian fighters didn’t even take off during the initial wave since they knew it was useless. On the flip side, retired Gen. Jack Keane, a Fox News contributor who should be used more often, said that striking Fordow, the Iranian nuclear facility that’s a half-mile underground, might require our help. Whether we do it, or we give Israel the bunker-buster bombs that could implode the site. 

The former IDF general said the aim isn’t for this to be a prolonged war, with Jerusalem hoping to mop things up within a week or two. It might be possible.  

Israel has had a decade-plus, probably closer to a generation, to plot and pinpoint targets that could cripple the regime. Last week, they did just that—striking multiple targets that severely degraded the nation’s political and military leadership. Ayatollah Khamenei is in the bunker somewhere, though President Trump noted that we know where he is and are allowing him to live for now. 

The strikes against the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps happened simultaneously to prevent them from warning each other, showing the depth to which Israeli intelligence has likely infiltrated their group, along with other aspects of Iran’s military and political infrastructure. Mossad had a drone base outside of Tehran, and Iran’s anti-Mossad unit ended up being totally compromised, with its head revealed to be an Israeli agent. 

