Chuck Schumer's Latest Deflection About the Biden Health Cover Up Is Beyond Absurd

Chuck Schumer has declared the Joe Biden mental health cover-up dead. There are more critical issues, like starving children in America. The theatrics with these people are boundless. Yes, children going hungry in America is a regrettable problem, inexcusable, but stop, Chuck—you people don’t care. There were starving kids, homeless veterans, and mothers unable to buy baby formula under Joe Biden, and you people did nothing. All Democrats did was lecture, dismiss voters’ concerns, and then have the gall to say they didn’t understand the economy or the immigration crisis.

Advertisement

Schumer: Americans don’t care about the Biden cognitive decline coverup…we have hungry children to feed. pic.twitter.com/g3u3ik0Tlv — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 17, 2025

Flashforward to 2024, Joe Biden is out, Kamala Harris got smoked, and the Democrats are in the wilderness. They’re in their worst shape in 50 years. They’ve lost working people, young voters, and immigrant citizens, the latter of which has swung 40 points toward the Republicans. Immigrant citizens are on the MAGA train—losing these core groups constitutes electoral death for Democrats. Oh, and their dip with Latinos is why Trump won the popular vote. We know the Electoral College is all that matters, but liberals love to tout that popular vote, which became ours in 2024.

So, I get you’re still licking your wounds, Chuck. You guys got blown out in 2024. Your standard bearer was drooling in his soup; the successor, Kamala, who got installed via an intraparty coup, was also mentally feeble and equally inept in politics. And guess what? We still need answers to the depths of this cover-up. Congress can do more to feed the kids and unearth how vast this Biden conspiracy goes, and we will do that once we help deal with what’s left of the Iranian regime.